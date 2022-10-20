Wage bill not the main cause of fiscal crisis, says Michael Sachs

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Reserve Bank’s move signals some resolve by regulators and law enforcers to hold the former CEO and his colleagues to account
Reserve Bank seized more than R1.4bn worth of assets belonging to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, his wife and his family trust. Here’s what it means and what happens next
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Business Day TV talks to co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital, Nolan Wapenaar
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
Federal prosecutors say the electronic components purchased by Russian nationals included semiconductors, radars and satellites
The Lions are purring when on attack, but the Glasgow Warriors will present them with something else to worry about on Saturday.
Shortfall in cybersecurity jobs focuses attention on abilities of people who think and work differently
The public sector wage bill is not the key factor behind the country’s fiscal crisis, a former head of the National Treasury budget office, Michael Sachs, says.
Fiscal consolidation would lead to further withdrawal of core services, rather than an improvement in efficiency, Sachs said on Wednesday while presenting a paper on the public service and the budget at a webinar. There was very little evidence that the government’s employment structure was deficient, “a widely held view in public discourse”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CONSOLIDATION
Wage bill not the main cause of fiscal crisis, says Michael Sachs
The former Treasury official says the solution to the fiscal crisis is not consolidation but a new path where public sector pay can be matched with productivity
The public sector wage bill is not the key factor behind the country’s fiscal crisis, a former head of the National Treasury budget office, Michael Sachs, says.
Fiscal consolidation would lead to further withdrawal of core services, rather than an improvement in efficiency, Sachs said on Wednesday while presenting a paper on the public service and the budget at a webinar. There was very little evidence that the government’s employment structure was deficient, “a widely held view in public discourse”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.