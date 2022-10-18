Gold inches higher as US dollar dips

Investment firms unleash flurry of exchange traded funds
Time to set the stage for inclusive growth with investor-friendly policies
Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Profit after tax increased 52.7% year on year in the retailer’s interim results
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
The retailer has confirmed it will no longer employ white people
Prime minister says Washington restrictions on China is a serious move
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as a softer US dollar offset risks from looming aggressive interest hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,651.75 an ounce at 4.12am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,659.80.
The dollar index hit a one-and-a-half-week low taking some pressure off the greenback-priced bullion. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields eased but were not far from 14-year highs touched last week.
The steady drum beat of hawkish Fed rhetoric and the fact that 10-year yields are still hanging around 4% are still affecting gold, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
“We’ll need to see those drop significantly to create a significant impulse to send gold higher,” Innes said.
Gold has fallen nearly 10% so far for the year as sharp US interest rate hike increased the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset and boosted the dollar and bond yields. A fourth straight 75-basis-point Fed interest rate hike is expected next month after data last week showed inflation increasing strongly in September.
According to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,641-$1,658 an ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 2.03 tonnes on Monday. Spot silver rose 0.6% to $18.79 an ounce, platinum was 0.2% higher at $917.72 and palladium gained 1.1% to $2,021.71.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold inches higher as US dollar dips
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as a softer US dollar offset risks from looming aggressive interest hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,651.75 an ounce at 4.12am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,659.80.
The dollar index hit a one-and-a-half-week low taking some pressure off the greenback-priced bullion. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields eased but were not far from 14-year highs touched last week.
The steady drum beat of hawkish Fed rhetoric and the fact that 10-year yields are still hanging around 4% are still affecting gold, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
“We’ll need to see those drop significantly to create a significant impulse to send gold higher,” Innes said.
Gold has fallen nearly 10% so far for the year as sharp US interest rate hike increased the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset and boosted the dollar and bond yields. A fourth straight 75-basis-point Fed interest rate hike is expected next month after data last week showed inflation increasing strongly in September.
According to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao, spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,641-$1,658 an ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 2.03 tonnes on Monday. Spot silver rose 0.6% to $18.79 an ounce, platinum was 0.2% higher at $917.72 and palladium gained 1.1% to $2,021.71.
Reuters
JSE faces Asian markets buoyed by Wall Street gains
Market data — October 17 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asia stocks up after UK fiscal U-turn
Oil prices steady as dollar weakens
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.