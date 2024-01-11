MARKET WRAP: JSE breaks three-day losing streak, but ends off day’s high
US consumer inflation accelerated more than expected in December, raising concerns the could delay Fed interest rate cuts
11 January 2024 - 18:52
The JSE broke a three-day losing streak on Thursday, supported by modest rises in the main indices, though it ended off its best levels for the day as US consumer inflation rose more than expected in December.
The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% last month after nudging up 0.1% in November, Reuters reported. In the 12 months through December, the CPI rose 3.4% after increasing 3.1% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would gain 0.2% on the month and climb 3.2% year on year. ..
