Toyota was again sixth overall in the world’s top 100 brands.
Picture: REUTERS
Automotive brand value rose by 9% in the 2023 Interbrand best global brands ranking announced on November 21, with Toyota holding on to its position as the top motoring marque.
In an annual survey of the world’s top 100 brands, Toyota retained its sixth overall spot in the 2023 rankings behind tech firms Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Samsung.
Mercedes-Benz overtook Coca-Cola to move up one spot into seventh overall and second best automotive brand compared to last year. BMW (#10) entered the top ten for the first time. Porsche (#47) Hyundai (#32) and Ferrari (#70) all achieved a double-digit rate of growth and accounted for three of the top five fastest-growing brands.
Tesla held its position in the table this year (#12), but its rate of growth was the slowest among the automotive brands with its brand value increasing 4.0% compared to BMW and Mercedes which grew 10.4% and 9.5% respectively.
Other automotive brands in the 2023 top 100 were Honda (#27), Audi (#45), Volkswagen (#50), Ford (#51), Nissan (#63) and Kia (#88).
Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW were the three automotive brands in the top ten.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The rise of automotive marques contrasted with many of the world's top 100 brands stagnating this year, said Interbrand. The rate of growth in the overall brand value of the table slowed sharply to 5.7% after last year's 16% increase, taking the total brand value to $3.3 trillion ($3.1 trillion in 2022).
The US brand consulting company Interbrand has been researching and analysing the most valuable brands in the world since 1999. The annual Best Global Brands study examines all candidates according to three criteria: financial performance of the brand's products or services, role of the brand in the purchase decision process, and strength of the brand with regards to securing the company’s future earnings.
NEWS
Toyota tops auto rankings in best 100 global brands
Mercedes-Benz overtakes Coca-Cola to move up one place in annual Interbrand survey
Automotive brand value rose by 9% in the 2023 Interbrand best global brands ranking announced on November 21, with Toyota holding on to its position as the top motoring marque.
In an annual survey of the world’s top 100 brands, Toyota retained its sixth overall spot in the 2023 rankings behind tech firms Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Samsung.
Mercedes-Benz overtook Coca-Cola to move up one spot into seventh overall and second best automotive brand compared to last year. BMW (#10) entered the top ten for the first time. Porsche (#47) Hyundai (#32) and Ferrari (#70) all achieved a double-digit rate of growth and accounted for three of the top five fastest-growing brands.
Tesla held its position in the table this year (#12), but its rate of growth was the slowest among the automotive brands with its brand value increasing 4.0% compared to BMW and Mercedes which grew 10.4% and 9.5% respectively.
Other automotive brands in the 2023 top 100 were Honda (#27), Audi (#45), Volkswagen (#50), Ford (#51), Nissan (#63) and Kia (#88).
The rise of automotive marques contrasted with many of the world's top 100 brands stagnating this year, said Interbrand. The rate of growth in the overall brand value of the table slowed sharply to 5.7% after last year's 16% increase, taking the total brand value to $3.3 trillion ($3.1 trillion in 2022).
The US brand consulting company Interbrand has been researching and analysing the most valuable brands in the world since 1999. The annual Best Global Brands study examines all candidates according to three criteria: financial performance of the brand's products or services, role of the brand in the purchase decision process, and strength of the brand with regards to securing the company’s future earnings.
1962 Ferrari sets auction record with R1bn sale at Sotheby’s
Ford celebrates SA centenary with many new models
Toyota leads October market as vehicle sales decline
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
GM will not advertise in expensive Super Bowl game in 2024
Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes sets new R343m auction record for an F1 car
Eicher eyes SA future
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.