Toyota tops auto rankings in best 100 global brands

Mercedes-Benz overtakes Coca-Cola to move up one place in annual Interbrand survey

21 November 2023 - 10:12
by Denis Droppa
Toyota was again sixth overall in the world’s top 100 brands. Picture: REUTERS
Automotive brand value rose by 9% in the 2023 Interbrand best global brands ranking announced on November 21, with Toyota holding on to its position as the top motoring marque.

In an annual survey of the world’s top 100 brands, Toyota retained its sixth overall spot in the 2023 rankings behind tech firms Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Samsung.

Mercedes-Benz overtook Coca-Cola to move up one spot into seventh overall and second best automotive brand compared to last year. BMW (#10) entered the top ten for the first time. Porsche (#47) Hyundai (#32) and Ferrari (#70) all achieved a double-digit rate of growth and accounted for three of the top five fastest-growing brands.

Tesla held its position in the table this year (#12), but its rate of growth was the slowest among the automotive brands with its brand value increasing 4.0% compared to BMW and Mercedes which grew 10.4% and 9.5% respectively.

Other automotive brands in the 2023 top 100 were Honda (#27), Audi (#45), Volkswagen (#50), Ford (#51), Nissan (#63) and Kia (#88).

Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW were the three automotive brands in the top ten. Picture: SUPPLIED
The rise of automotive marques contrasted with many of the world's top 100 brands stagnating this year, said Interbrand. The rate of growth in the overall brand value of the table slowed sharply to 5.7% after last year's 16% increase, taking the total brand value to $3.3 trillion ($3.1 trillion in 2022).

The US brand consulting company Interbrand has been researching and analysing the most valuable brands in the world since 1999. The annual Best Global Brands study examines all candidates according to three criteria: financial performance of the brand's products or services, role of the brand in the purchase decision process, and strength of the brand with regards to securing the company’s future earnings.

 

1962 Ferrari sets auction record with R1bn sale at Sotheby’s

The 61-year old Ferrari racer sold in less than 20 minutes at New York auction
Life
6 days ago

Ford celebrates SA centenary with many new models

An electric Mustang and the Territory SUV are among the cars headed to country in the next 18 months
Life
1 week ago

Toyota leads October market as vehicle sales decline

Toyota sells 12,440 units to stay ahead of Volkswagen and Suzuki
Life
2 weeks ago
