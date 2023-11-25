REVIEW: Mercedes EQE 43 is one more star in AMG’s new electric galaxy

The EQE 43 is a compelling blend of looks, luxury and performance motoring. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
To the observant onlooker, Mercedes-Benz SA has switched its attention to its new range of electric vehicles. In less than two years it has brought to market the EQA, EQB, and recently the EQS sedan and SUV.
The EQE 43 4Matic+ on test was launched early in the year, and is also available as an EQE SUV.
This week’s test car is a typically large and luxurious Mercedes-Benz sedan. You can tell as much by sizing it up or sliding into the back seat where there’s ample legroom. What’s more, the 3,120mm wheelbase and 1,460mm height respectively makes it 181mm longer and 32mm higher than the conventionally powered E-Class.
The drama of its electric car design is a highlight which kicks off with a tapered snout for increased fluidity through the air, surrounded by slinky headlights and a glassy interpretation of the AMG grille with vertical slats. Standard fitment alloy wheels are the 20-inch size classic AMG five spoke, but the car is undeniably more attractive with the optional 21-inch AMG Y-spoke.
It’s a pity the Spectral blue paint of our test unit is no longer available in SA. It was a limited offer on launch while a boot-lid spoiler complements the full width rear light clusters with a connecting light strip.
There’s the typical whiff of Benz class permeating the cabin. The lack of noise, vibration and harshness is a plus point of any EV, as is digitalisation and capacitive engagement underpinned by bright graphics ahead of the driver, and on the large and tilted centre screen. It’s an ergonomically efficient space with electric adjustment of the seats and tiller. Voice commands add to the effortless operation.
The cabin is both ergonomic and dazzling especially after sunset. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Climate control, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control and a panoramic sunroof are the expected basics in a car costing over R2m, but needing to dig more out of your pocket for soft-close doors, keyless central locking, head up display and extra safety systems is a bit unfair, Mercedes-Benz.
Twin electric motors fine-tuned by AMG and placed at the front and rear axles create the 4Matic drive configuration in its nomenclature and inject a total system output of 350kW and a whopping 858Nm. Activating the Sport mode brings up an AMG V8-like soundscape piped through the speakers.
Though we didn’t put it to a stopwatch, the EQE 43 is genuinely fast, and the claim of 4.2 seconds from 0-100km/h is believable. It’s also rated with a 210km/h top speed but ultimately the crucial figure in any EV is the driving range.Mercedes-Benz believes it can return between 438-506km, but realistically we managed just above 300km before range anxiety kicked in. Top it up at every chance you get for peace of mind — it charges from low to 80% within two hours using a high-speed DC public charger.
It handles well too, with lots of grip and agility to deal with bends and the ride firms up in Sport mode but not by much.
The EQE is more approachable than the larger EQS sedan, but the pair aren’t alone in being full electric four-door sedans. There’s the 250K cheaper EQE 350+ cousin and the BMW i5 M60 xDrive for 77k less, or you add around 300k and splurge on the Jaguar I-Pace EV400 AWD or the Porsche Taycan.
As a luxury sedan with a double six-figure price the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 is the kind of power sedan that executives tend to want, and with Mercedes-Benz saying it will be ready to go fully electric by the end of the decade, wherever market conditions permit, we can safely say the legacy of AMG E-Classes looks safe in the silent hands of the AMG EQE 43. We like it very much.
Slinky looks aside the EQE 43 is family friendly with a large boot. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Tech Specs
POWER TRAIN
Type: Dual electric motors
Capacity: 90.6kWh
Power: 350kW
Torque: 858Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: One-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 210km/h
0-100km/h: 4.2 seconds (claimed)
Range: 506km (claimed)
STANDARD FEATURES
Home charging wallbox, navigation,ABS brakes, stability control, seven airbags, air suspension, park distance control rear camera, park assist (self-parking), climate control, auto on/off headlights, high-beam assist, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure sensor, electric windows, cruise control, driving modes, ,
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Two years/unlimited distance; eight years/160,000km battery
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price:R2,112,950
Lease: R46,830 a month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months; no deposit
Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic+
WE LIKE: Looks, performance, refinement
WE DISLIKE: Too few standard amenities
VERDICT: A new way of pampering management
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Design *****
Performance *****
Economy *****
Ride *****
Handling *****
Safety *****
Value For Money ****
Overall *****
COMPETITION
BMW M3 competition M xDrive, 375kW/650Nm — R2,095,797
BMW i5 xDrive60, 442kW/795Nm — R2,190,000
BMW 740i Design Pure Excellence, 280kW/520Nm — R2,237,751
