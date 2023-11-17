All Porsche Turbo models will soon be identified with a special Turbonite paint and other exclusive details. Picture: SUPPLIED
Vice-president Style at Porsche, Micheal Mauer says: “We now want to make the Turbo even more visible, and differentiate it more markedly from other derivatives such as the GTS. This is why we’ve developed a distinctive Turbo aesthetic.”
From now on, the Turbo versions will exhibit a consistent appearance across all model series — one that is elegant, high-quality and very special.
The new Turbonite metallic tone is exclusively reserved for the Turbo models. Like all of our paints, this one was very carefully composed by the Porsche colour & trim experts. Gold elements create an elegant, metallising effect, with the top layer in a contrasting satin finish.
The lettering on the rear and the Daylight Opening (DLO), as well as the borders of the side windows, will be given a Turbonite finish in future. Depending on the model series, further details such as the inlays in the front aprons, the spokes, or the aeroblades in the light alloy wheels could feature Turbonite paintwork.
Turbonite is also the dominant colour in the exclusive crest of the Turbo models. All of the top high-performance models will soon feature the crest on their front, as well as on the light alloy wheels and the steering wheel.
A new badge and Turbonite colour will become exclusive markers.
Additionally, selected components in the interior, for example the trim strips and the belt straps, as well as a number of controls such as the mode switch and the air conditioning control panel, also come in Turbonite.
In this case, too, the exact scope depends on the model series. In combination with a black interior, Turbonite is also being used as a contrasting colour for the yarn on the seats, the door panel trims, instrument panel and floor mats.
International News
Porsche Turbo models to get exclusive colour and crest
The Turbo range is now more or less a brand of its own requiring distinction
