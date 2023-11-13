Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Volvo unveils EM90 premium people carrier

The six-seater electric car is Volvo’s first multipurpose vehicle

13 November 2023 - 15:12
by Motoring Reporter
The new Volvo EM90 is based on Geely's Zeekr 009.
Image: Supplied

Volvo on Monday revealed its first multipurpose vehicle (MPV), the electric EM90. 

Based on parent company Geely’s Zeekr 009, the premium people carrier shares a similar silhouette but differentiates itself in the styling department courtesy of a reworked front end reminiscent of the Swedish carmaker’s production-delayed EX90 SUV. The giant mock radiator grille also features illumination — as does the Iron Mark logo — and is flanked by LED headlamps with a characteristic “Thor’s Hammer” light signature. 

Vertical taillight clusters are said to be inspired by the skyline of modern cities.
Image: Supplied

While the rear of the EM90 is closer in layout to its Zeekr sibling, Volvo-specific tweaks include a lit-up wordmark and restyled vertical tail light clusters said to be inspired by the skyline of modern cities. Riding on 19- or 20-inch aero wheels, the EM90 is available in four exterior colours apparently inspired by the interplay between nature and light.

On the inside, the stylish box-on-wheels offers seating for six people on three rows. The middle row is by far the most lavish, consisting of two individual reclining chairs (heated and ventilated) designed for maximum travelling comfort. Entertainment is provided via a dedicated 15.6-inch HD screen that folds down from the middle of the roof headliner. 

15.6-inch screen folds down to keep rear occupants entertained.
Image: Supplied

Adding to its versatility, Volvo said the interior of the EM90 can with a flick of a switch or a command to the voice assistant be turned into a “theatre, meeting room or bedroom”, with vehicle screens, seats, windows, air-conditioner and lighting all adjusted accordingly.

Other standout features come in the shape of a Snapdragon-powered 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, wireless 5G connectivity, inductive charging and a 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system. As with all Volvos, switchgear is kept to a minimum while active noise cancellation technology helps keep unwanted frequencies from entering the cabin — a real boon on longer road trips. 

As a fully electric car, the EM90 is powered by a large 116kWh battery pack and a single 200kW e-motor mounted on the rear axle. Tipping the scales at 2,763kg, Volvo claims it will scamper from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and offer a maximum driving range of 738km on the CLTC testing cycle. Depending on the charger used, the battery can go from 10% to 80% charge in under 30 minutes. As with the EX90, the EM90 is equipped with all the hardware necessary to enable bidirectional charging. This feature allows the driver to use the vehicle’s battery pack as a power bank to charge other electric cars and appliances.

Volvo confirmed the EM90 is available to pre-order in China with other global markets under consideration. Though no announcement has been made about offering the vehicle locally, Volvo Car SA MD Greg Maruszewski believes it would be well received by those seeking business-class levels of comfort and refinement.

