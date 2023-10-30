Queen Elizabeth’s Range Rover goes on auction

The Epsom Green Range Rover has a confirmed past as a wagon of Royals. Picture: SUPPLIED
This third-generation Range Rover is a special vehicle that's going on auction on November 11 in Birmingham, UK. Lot 176 to be auctioned by Warwickshire-based company Iconic Auctioneers belonged to Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The luxury SUV was first registered in 2004 having been supplied by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations.
It’s finished in Epsom Green with Sand hide and was specified with Royal family modifications. These include a front grille with covert lights and switch pack, front and rear seat covers, the mandatory dog guard, load space mat, side steps and mud flaps. In addition, it has dual rear window switches and rear grab handles to assist with entry and egress, as per Her Majesty’s criterion of Royal 4x4s.
No further technical details are offered but being a 2004 pre-facelift model, it’s likely powered by the naturally aspirated BMW 4.4l V8 with 210kW and 440Nm on tap.
It has covered 109,675 miles (176,504km) from new, with a comprehensive service history starting in April 2005 and the most recent in July 2023.
Specific details include Sand hide, rear grab handles and a dog guard as per Royal requirements. Picture: SUPPLIED
Royal ownership has been confirmed through video footage of HM Queen Elizabeth driving this particular Range Rover, with the number plate clearly visible. Copies of the video are available upon request.
Expected prices are between £50,000-£60,000 (R1.1m-R1.3m). More information can found on iconicauctioneers
