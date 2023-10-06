Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Refreshed Mercedes GLE and GLE Coupé land in SA

The headline act is the second-generation MBUX infotainment system

09 October 2023 - 10:19
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The new Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupé sport come with updated styling and efficient 48V mild hybrid technology. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupé sport come with updated styling and efficient 48V mild hybrid technology. Picture: SUPPLIED

The revised Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupé model range is now available in SA.

Revealed earlier this year, both benefit from enhanced exterior styling, including a new front bumper and a radiator grille sporting two horizontal louvres with chrome accents. Framing it is a new pair of LED high-performance headlamps with daytime running lights. 

Other notable aesthetic enhancements include newly designed taillamp clusters, a choice of two aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels in 19- and 20-inch sizes as well as two new additions to the colour palette — blue metallic and Manufaktur alpine grey solid.

Pricing starts at R1,964,600. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pricing starts at R1,964,600. Picture: SUPPLIED

In the cabin you will find both GLE derivatives come equipped with the carmaker’s latest-generation steering wheel fitted with S-Class-inspired sensor surfaces on the horizontal spokes. These allow drivers to easily operate the instrument and central displays with their thumbs.

Features from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS have also made their way into the cabin, including centre/side air vents galvanised in real metal with a chrome finish, as well as Manufaktur piano lacquer black trim finishes. Catalana beige/black (GLE SUV) and Bahia brown/black have also been added to the options list.

Customers can also look forward to enhanced interior ambient lighting with the same colours as in the S-Class, a premium Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and the option of an energising air control system that keeps particulates from entering the cabin.

The headline act however, is the second-generation MBUX infotainment system that incorporates revised hardware and software. As before, this system uses two fully customisable 12.3-inch HD displays — one mounted in front of the driver and the other on the centre console. The latter allows intuitive access to media and vehicle settings and is fully compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Bahia Brown/Black has been added to the options list. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bahia Brown/Black has been added to the options list. Picture: SUPPLIED

Perhaps the biggest news about the updated 2023 GLE and GLE Coupé models is all derivatives now sport 48V mild-hybrid assistance for improved performance and fuel efficiency. The diesel GLE 300d makes 198kW and 550Nm of torque while the GLE 450d musters 270kW and 750Nm. The petrol-powered GLE 450 kicks out 280kW and 500Nm.

All models are fitted with a nine-speed automatic gearbox sending power to a 4Matic all-wheel drive system promising optimised traction on a range of road surfaces.

Available as a cost option is the off-road engineering package, adding underbody protection and an optional Airmatic air suspension with 30mm extra ground clearance. It also integrates a bespoke off-road mode that, accessible via the upgraded MBUX system, turns special content such as gradient, roll angle, compass and steering angle into a visual experience.

With the optional parking package with 360° camera, drivers can use the innovative “transparent bonnet” function that gives a clear and unimpeded view of the trail ahead and the chance to pick out hazardous objects.

The GLE and GLE Coupé are capable of towing loads of up to 3,500kg. Making life easier in this regard is fully electric trailer coupling as well as trailer manoeuvring assist: a camera-based system that automatically regulates the steering angle of the towing vehicle up to a speed of 5km/h and an uphill gradient of up to 15%. 

The second-generation MBUX infotainment system incorporates revised hardware and software. Two 12.3-inch HD displays are standard. Picture: SUPPLIED
The second-generation MBUX infotainment system incorporates revised hardware and software. Two 12.3-inch HD displays are standard. Picture: SUPPLIED

Pricing for the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupé model range:

GLE 300d 4Matic: R1,964,600

GLE 300d 4Matic seven-seater: R1,984,000

GLE 450 4Matic: R2,075,400

GLE 450 4Matic seven-seater: R2,094,800

GLE 450d 4Matic: R2,041,500

GLE 450d 4Matic seven-seater: R2,060,900

Mercedes unveils Luxe Sprinter in SA

Local luxury tailored for tourism: from reclining eco-leather seats to an onboard entertainment system, the automaker redefines opulent road travel
Life
1 week ago

Fingerprints now pay for fuel in Mercedes-Benz cars

The German carmaker has joined forces with Mastercard to make this convenience possible
Life
1 week ago

Driven: Mercedes EQS is a luxury electric SUV on stilts

Denis Droppa takes the opulent EV for a silent whirl at its SA launch
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
REVIEW: Honda XL750 Transalp is a versatile ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Toyota reveals out-of-this-world Baby Lunar ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Refreshed Mercedes GLE and GLE Coupé land in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Is it possible ...
Life
5.
How to claim British citizenship for your children
Life

Related Articles

Semi self-driving Mercs will soon be on US roads

Life / Motoring

Mercedes unveils Luxe Sprinter in SA

Life / Motoring

Fingerprints now pay for fuel in Mercedes-Benz cars

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.