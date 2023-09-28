Mercedes unveils Luxe Sprinter in SA

You can now bring the luxury vibes of the smaller V-Class to the larger Sprinter through a Mercedes-Benz accredited converter. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz Vans has unveiled the new Luxe Sprinter in SA. Designed for the tourism industry, it is manufactured locally in conjunction with the company’s approved converter to create a model focusing on luxury travel.
Premium finishes that elevate passenger comfort include 14 reclining seats covered in eco-leather, noise and heat insulation, bonded windows for enhanced viewing comfort and air-conditioning specifically developed for the local environment.
There are also parcel shelves with individual reading lights, USB ports and air vents for each passenger, a public address system, a 40l fridge and an entertainment system mounted for optimal passenger experience.
The Luxe Sprinter, which is fully customisable to client specification is available with a choice of three diesel engines with various power outputs, and paired to an automatic transmission.
“As part of this aim, Mercedes-Benz Vans has recognised the need for a solution that caters to high-end clientele within the tourism industry. The Luxe Sprinter conversion done in conjunction with one of our VanPartners is the embodiment of this solution, providing opulence, exceptional performance and safety on the road,” said Marinus Venter, the head of product & marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans SA.
The conversion price starts from R250,000 excluding VAT. The Luxe Sprinter can be completed on standard, long and extra-long base lengths, and in both standard or high-roof guises.
Decor can be specified to client needs as seen by this unit featuring diamond-quilt leatherette on the sides and roof panels. Picture: SUPPLIED
The company recently announced that its commercial range will gain a new eSprinter model in 2024. This derivative is powered by a single electric motor fitted to the rear axle and will be available in two power levels — 100kW or 150kW with a peak torque of 400Nm.
Customers will also be able to choose between three different battery pack sizes depending on their requirements: 56kWh, 81kWh or 113kWh. An 11kW charger takes about 28 minutes to charge up the 56kWh eSprinter up to 80% and 42 minutes for the models fitted with the larger 113kWh battery. On a full charge, this flagship offers a claimed maximum driving range of up to 400km on the WLTP cycle. This increases to 500km on the WLTP city cycle.
Local Launch
Mercedes unveils Luxe Sprinter in SA
Local luxury tailored for tourism: from reclining eco-leather seats to an onboard entertainment system, the automaker redefines opulent road travel
