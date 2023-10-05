Life / Motoring

McLaren opens its biggest dealership in Dubai

New sales floor, covering 950m², adjoins the company’s largest service centre

05 October 2023 - 18:20
by Motor News Reporter
The official opening of McLaren Dubai, the brand’s biggest dealership, featured a gala dinner and light show. Picture: SUPPLIED
McLaren has opened a dealership in Dubai, the brand’s biggest stand-alone outlet, adjoining its service centre in the emirate to form an even larger complex.

Spanning 950m² of floor space, the new premises feature a vast showroom and includes a McLaren Special Operations studio where customers can personalise their vehicles.

The service centre, which opened in 2022, is the company’s biggest such facility, capable of servicing as many as 150 cars a month.

McLaren, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, has a global network spanning more than 100 locations in over 40 markets.

Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive, attended the Dubai opening gala with more than 200 customers and VIPs, who were also treated to the regional unveiling of two new McLarens: the 750S and the Artura hybrid.

The opening of McLaren’s dealership in Dubai coincided with the regional debut of the 750S super coupe. Picture: SUPPLIED
“As McLaren’s biggest market in the region, this launch represents a milestone for McLaren’s growth globally, bolstering our presence in the UAE and greatly enhancing the customer journey for McLaren enthusiasts in the Emirates,” Leiters said.

“I am confident that this impressive facility will allow us to continue offering our customers an unparalleled ownership experience that goes beyond the satisfaction of possessing one of the world’s finest supercars, to being part of McLaren’s story in the region,” he added.

