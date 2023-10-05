The official opening of McLaren Dubai, the brand’s biggest dealership, featured a gala dinner and light show. Picture: SUPPLIED
McLaren has opened a dealership in Dubai, the brand’s biggest stand-alone outlet, adjoining its service centre in the emirate to form an even larger complex.
Spanning 950m² of floor space, the new premises feature a vast showroom and includes a McLaren Special Operations studio where customers can personalise their vehicles.
The service centre, which opened in 2022, is the company’s biggest such facility, capable of servicing as many as 150 cars a month.
McLaren, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, has a global network spanning more than 100 locations in over 40 markets.
Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive, attended the Dubai opening gala with more than 200 customers and VIPs, who were also treated to the regional unveiling of two new McLarens: the 750S and the Artura hybrid.
The opening of McLaren’s dealership in Dubai coincided with the regional debut of the 750S super coupe. Picture: SUPPLIED
“As McLaren’s biggest market in the region, this launch represents a milestone for McLaren’s growth globally, bolstering our presence in the UAE and greatly enhancing the customer journey for McLaren enthusiasts in the Emirates,” Leiters said.
“I am confident that this impressive facility will allow us to continue offering our customers an unparalleled ownership experience that goes beyond the satisfaction of possessing one of the world’s finest supercars, to being part of McLaren’s story in the region,” he added.
NEWS
McLaren opens its biggest dealership in Dubai
New sales floor, covering 950m², adjoins the company’s largest service centre
McLaren has opened a dealership in Dubai, the brand’s biggest stand-alone outlet, adjoining its service centre in the emirate to form an even larger complex.
Spanning 950m² of floor space, the new premises feature a vast showroom and includes a McLaren Special Operations studio where customers can personalise their vehicles.
The service centre, which opened in 2022, is the company’s biggest such facility, capable of servicing as many as 150 cars a month.
McLaren, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, has a global network spanning more than 100 locations in over 40 markets.
Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive, attended the Dubai opening gala with more than 200 customers and VIPs, who were also treated to the regional unveiling of two new McLarens: the 750S and the Artura hybrid.
“As McLaren’s biggest market in the region, this launch represents a milestone for McLaren’s growth globally, bolstering our presence in the UAE and greatly enhancing the customer journey for McLaren enthusiasts in the Emirates,” Leiters said.
“I am confident that this impressive facility will allow us to continue offering our customers an unparalleled ownership experience that goes beyond the satisfaction of possessing one of the world’s finest supercars, to being part of McLaren’s story in the region,” he added.
Aston Martin returns to Le Mans with its Valkyrie from 2025
Want to buy a car in Singapore? Budget about R3.5m
McLaren’s digital-spawned supercar wins Goodwood
WATCH: McLaren Arturas boogie for 60th birthday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.