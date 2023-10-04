Life / Motoring

Aston Martin returns to Le Mans with its Valkyrie from 2025

British-based sportscar maker returns to endurance races with hypercar prototype

04 October 2023 - 18:56
by Alan Baldwin
Aston Martin is set to enter the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans Hypercar class with a prototype Valkyrie racecar. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aston Martin is set to enter the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans Hypercar class with a prototype Valkyrie racecar. Picture: SUPPLIED

Aston Martin will fight for overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans from 2025 with a racing prototype of its Valkyrie hypercar, the British-based sportscar maker announced on Wednesday.

Backed by endurance partner Heart of Racing, Aston will enter at least one Valkyrie in the hypercar category of the FIA World Endurance Championship and US-based IMSA sportscar championship.

The two series include Le Mans, the Daytona 24 Hours and 12 Hours of Sebring.

“We have been present at Le Mans since the earliest days, and through those glorious endeavours we succeeded in winning in 1959 and our class 19 times over the past 95 years,” said Lawrence Stroll, executive chair of Aston Martin Lagonda.

“Now we return to the scene of those first triumphs aiming to write new history with a racing prototype inspired by the fastest production car Aston Martin has ever built.

“In addition to our presence in the FIA Formula One world championship, Aston Martin’s return to the pinnacle of endurance racing will allow us to build a deeper connection with our customers and community.”

Aston Martin, famed for its link to fictional British secret agent James Bond, is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

Reuters 

Verstappen out to set another record

Like his partner's father Piquet, he is likely to clinch third championship in Qatar
Sport
8 hours ago

Entries open for 2024 Simola Hillclimb

The 14th edition takes place from May 2 to 5 in Kynsna
Life
2 days ago

Porsche unveils track-only 911 GT3 R rennsport

Even the aircon has been removed as part of weight-saving measures in this radical, limited-edition Porsche
Life
5 days ago
