Sport / Rugby

O’Mahony set to win 100th Ireland cap in Scotland showdown

Coach Andy Farrell makes two changes to the side that beat SA in Paris two weeks ago

05 October 2023 - 18:18
by Philip O'Connor
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART

Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony will win his 100th cap when his side face Scotland in their final Rugby World Cup Pool B clash at the Stade de France on Saturday, with a win enough to guarantee Ireland top spot in the pool.          

Coach Andy Farrell makes two changes to the side that beat SA in Paris two weeks ago, with Dan Sheehan coming in for Ronan Kelleher at hooker and James Ryan replaced by Iain Henderson in the second row.

Irish record points-scorer Johnny Sexton will once again start at flyhalf with Jamison Gibson-Park preferred to Conor Murray at scrumhalf, and forward Jack Conan is in with a chance of making his first World Cup appearance after being named on the bench.

Farrell told reporters that centre Robbie Henshaw will be out for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury, and is replaced on the Ireland bench by Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey.

“He [Henshaw] pulled up with a hamstring at the end of the session on Tuesday, unfortunate for him,” said Farrell.

“The diagnosis with hamstrings, they want to see how things settle down, it probably takes around five days for that kind of thing to happen.”

Before the team was named, assistant coach Paul O’Connell, who played 108 times for Ireland, paid tribute to O’Mahony as his fellow Munster man looks set to become Ireland’s 10th centurion.

“I’ve known him since he was 18, since he came into the [Munster] academy, he was always a leader, he always wanted to figure things out, and when he figured them out he was able to speak well and lead well,” O’Connell told reporters.

“As a Munster man, I’m delighted to see him getting a hundred caps ... it’s a brilliant achievement, and full credit to him,” he said.

Reuters

 

Bok Deon Fourie primed for Rugby World Cup playoffs

Tense wait on sidelines for SA after group phase of the Rugby World Cup
Sport
2 days ago

How the numbers stack up in final pool matches in France

So far only England and Wales have sealed a spot in the knockout rounds of the Rugby World Cup
Sport
2 days ago

Boks could fly flagless at the World Cup over Wada threat

Time is running out for SA to comply with World Anti-Doping Agency regulations
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
New Zealand squash England in opening match
Sport / Cricket
2.
O’Mahony set to win 100th Ireland cap in Scotland ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Proteas search for batting depth from lower order
Sport / Cricket
4.
Bucs’ fans favourite Tito primed for MTN8 final ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Verstappen to continue Red Bull’s title ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.