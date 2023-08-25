Volkswagen debuts Amarok and California campers at lifestyle fair

An Austrian company ensures that your new VW Amarok turns into comfy lodgings atop mountains. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Amarok PanAmericana bakkie has been modified into an overlanding tool by Genesis Import from Schwarzach, Austria. It boats a rooftop tent, a 270° awning and an equipped Alu-Cab hardtop. The conversion ties in with all-wheel drive, rear differential lock, and 600Nm outputting 3.0l V6 TDI engine that allow access to remote areas. The suspension is tweaked and BFGoodrich AT tyres with Delta wheel rims are integrated.
Additional LED lighting on the roof or additional headlights on the front end are also available, in conjunction with the model’s standard LED matrix headlights. The numerous specification is untouched and includes electric leather seats, the 30.5cm infotainment screen and all assist systems on board.
Volkswagen California Concept
The California concept hinges on the old VW camper van adage. The new California Concept that makes its world debut at the Caravan Salon trade fair this week is longer and wider to create more living space, comfort and flexibility.
It features the latest assist and infotainment systems, next generation equipment and for the first in history for the lifestyle bus, a plug-in-hybrid derivative.
The new California camper has made its debut at a Caravan life exhibition. Picture: SUPPLIED
The pop-up roof’s mechanism is controlled using a vertical, multifunctional tablet. Some features are relevant for camping, such as information on the fresh and waste water levels, the interior lighting functions including background lighting, power supply status, refrigerator and auxiliary heater, which can be controlled on the touch display, or through “Cali on Tour” smartphone app.
The pop-up roof comprises a lightweight aluminium roof shell, triple-layered bellows, a large panorama opening and windows at the sides. USB-C sockets and LED lights provide power and light in the pop-up roof, and a roof bed with spring plates.
The camper van’s living and kitchen areas have undergone a complete makeover which now includes a pair of sliding doors (previously one), folding camping chairs, table and folding-arm awning and sun sail. The height-adjustable front seats can rotate 180° while the individual rear seats are adjustable or removable to accommodate load. Thanks to these variable seats lifestyle items such as boards or bikes can now easily be transported inside the vehicle.
The seating area can be converted to seating for mealtimes and the rear seats transform into a bed.
The seating area can be converted into a flat chill-out area or face-to-face seating for mealtimes or games, and the variable and individual rear seats transform into a bed. The additional sliding door on the driver side allows for a new outdoor area. The kitchen includes a sink and sliding, 230V induction hob. There’s also a gas cooker and a compact grill stowed in the kitchen unit.
The new California model is expected in 2024 with all drive systems available for the Multivan.
International News
Volkswagen debuts Amarok and California campers at lifestyle fair
The new Amarok PanAmericana and California concept are the latest camping delights
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.