The Lightship L1 self-propelled caravan doesn’t drain the battery of the tow vehicle.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Towing with an electric vehicle (EV) can dramatically reduce range, making battery-powered cars unsuited to long-distance holiday trips. Ford and other companies are looking at equipping trailers and caravans with batteries to provide extra juice.
Ford has made a patent application to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a bidirectional charging system that can connect an EV and a battery-equipped trailer, allowing energy to flow between them.
The system would not only keep the towing EV’s battery pack charged, but also charge cargo such as motorcycles and electric jet skis.
Ford hasn’t said when such a system might be put into production. A prime contender to benefit from the technology is the company’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup, which has a claimed range of 386km when not towing. The F-150 Lightning is the electric version of America’s best-selling bakkie for 45 years, and was launched in April 2022.
Using trailers to extend EV range is not a new concept.
In France, a startup company, EP Tender, aims to rent battery trailers to EV drivers wishing to extend their range on long-distance trips. It adds a 60kWh battery to a car and increases its range by 300km at highway speed.
In the US, General Motors (GM) is working on a tow-assist device located between the vehicle and trailer. Along with the power to tow trailers, this system could also apply brakes to assist with trailer braking.
Also in the US, Lightship has introduced the L1 self-propelled electric travel caravan with its own 80kWh electric powertrain, allowing it to propel itself and not drain the battery of the tow vehicle. With a claimed range of 480km, the six-sleeper caravan has a starting price of $125,000 (R2.35m), with production expected to begin in late 2024.
Ford eyes battery-equipped trailers to boost EV range
Long-distance holiday trips are possible with strap-on battery power
