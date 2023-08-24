Affordable six-seater Suzuki XL6 arrives in SA

The Suzuki XL6 offers 180mm ground clearance. Picture: SUPPLIED
Looking for a spacious family-sized MPV that won’t break the bank? The newly launched Suzuki XL6 might just strike your fancy.
Built on the Japanese firm’s ubiquitous Heartect platform, this handsome people-mover is being offered as a more premium alternative to the carmaker’s long-serving Ertiga and provides seating for six people as standard. The first two rows offer individual seats, while the third is bench seating. According to Suzuki, the latter can tilt forward and fold down in a 50:50 configuration for additional luggage space.
Both XL6 model derivatives ride on 15-inch alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Exterior styling is bold with a striking front end home to a large chrome radiator grille flanked by LED headlamp clusters. Beneath it reside LED fog lights as well as a chunky faux aluminium skid plate.
In profile, the XL6 is defined by black plastic wheel-arch protectors, chrome-licked door handles and electrically adjustable/folding colour-coded side mirrors with integrated turn signals. Integrated roof rails are also fitted as standard, as are 15-inch machine polished alloy wheels shod with impact-absorbing 185/65 tyres.
Swing around to the rear of the XL6 and you’ll find the upward opening tailgate is framed by LED taillamp clusters. The bottom of the bumper also gets a faux aluminium skid plate.
A 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 77kW and 138Nm. Picture: SUPPLIED
Two model derivatives are available from launch, starting with the entry-level XL6 GL that comes standard with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with six speakers and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.
Other niceties include a reverse camera, electric windows, front automatic climate control with rear manual air conditioning, three 12V power sockets and a USB port, Bluetooth phone connectivity, remote central locking, keyless entry with push-button start and ventilated cupholders in the front console.
The flagship XL6 GLX builds on this with the addition of synthetic leather upholstery on the seats and steering wheel, automatic headlamps and automatic fold-in side mirrors.
Standard specification is high across the range and includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED
Whichever model you choose, both are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine kicking out 77kW and 138Nm of torque. This is delivered to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The former sips a claimed 6.0l/100km across the combined cycle vs the 6.1l/100km achieved with the latter.
Safety specifications are decent, with both XL6 derivatives shipping standard with ABS brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), an Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), hill-hold control (auto only), front driver and passenger airbags, four parking sensors and dual lsofix child seat mounts.
Third-row seating can be folded flat to increase luggage capacity. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki is offering a striking paint palette with colours including Celestial Blue, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White Pearlescent and Splendid Silver. On the GL model, buyers also have the choice of Opulent Red and a unique new colour called Brave Khaki Pearlescent. Spring for the flagship GLX and you have the option of a two-tone colour scheme where Opulent Red, Brave Khaki or Splendid Silver are matched with a Pearlescent Midnight Black roof colour. These models also have side mirrors painted in the same Midnight Black colour.
Now available at dealerships, pricing for the new Suzuki XL6 range is:
1.5 GL manual: R326,900;
1.5 GL automatic: R345,900;
1.5 GLX manual: R341,900; and
1.5 GLX automatic: R360,900.
Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.
