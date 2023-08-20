Mahindra cagey about its SA manufacturing plans
If new Global Pik-Up succeeds as hoped, it may require a rethink of the scale and complexity of Dube assembly plant
20 August 2023 - 17:38
Indian motor company Mahindra is cagey about its SA manufacturing plans after announcing last week that it will launch a mainstream bakkie for global markets.
Local subsidiary Mahindra SA opened a low-volume assembly plant in 2018 at the Dube TradePort special economic zone next to King Shaka International Airport, north of Durban. ..
