Long-delayed Tesla Cybertruck finally arrives

Launch gives Tesla an electric vehicle entrant in one of most profitable segments of US market
18 July 2023 - 08:40 Agency Staff
Austin — Tesla has built its first Cybertruck at the electric-vehicle maker’s plant in Texas, the company says after two years of delays.
Tesla founder Elon Musk introduced the truck in a 2019 reveal where the vehicle’s designer cracked the vehicle’s supposedly unbreakable “armour glass” windows.
The company has pushed back production timing since then and Musk last year cited shortages in sourcing components as the reason for pushing the launch of Cybertruck into 2023.
In a May shareholder meeting, Musk said that Tesla would like to produce a quarter-million Cybertrucks a year, depending on demand.
The Cybertruck launch will give Tesla an electric vehicle entrant in one of the most profitable segments of the US market and a competitor to electric pickups from Ford and Rivian, both of which have launched models in limited numbers. It was reported last year that Tesla aims to start mass production of Cybertruck at the end of 2023.
