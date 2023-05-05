UK company electrifies classic Minis with drop-in kit

Many lenders saw their shares plunge on Thursday after PacWest Bancorp confirmed it was exploring strategic options
Deputy PM giving the clenched fist, exclusive, black power salute during a Workers Day meeting is unforgivable
ActionSA believes the DA is to blame for the collapse of talks
ANC has summoned its provincial secretaries to Joburg for a 2024 election strategy meeting
The cases include investigations into Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett, PPC and Ayo Technology Solutions
The ratings agency kept Barloworld's long-term rating unchanged at Ba2 with a stable outlook
The case of Mpact demonstrates how best to fund growth
The death toll stands at 111 but could rise further, in one of the worst cult-related disasters in recent history
Grant Lottering's book reveals how the cyclist dealt with a crisis, among other things
While it may not be a perfect film, it’s an artistically rewarding experience that the cinema needs more, not less, of
British EV technology company Electrogenic, known for its classic car EV conversions, has expanded its range of ‘drop-in’ conversion kits to electrify the classic Mini.
The small kit has been designed to deliver superb performance — mirroring the nippy, responsive character of the original car. It’s completely pre-assembled and pretested on a replacement heritage front subframe that replaces the old one with its petrol engine.
Powered by 20kWh batteries, also pre-mounted on the subframe and all wired in, the electrified Mini has a 128km driving range, making it perfect for city driving conditions. The euro type 2 charge port is also pre-mounted and can be accessed via a range of bespoke replacement front grilles.
Electrogenic will also offer an extended range option, with an additional battery pack integrated into the boot — ideal for those who want to travel a little further.
“It turns the iconic classic Mini into an ideal modern city machine, one that’s perfect for zipping about town cleanly and reliably — and sure to bring a smile to the faces of drivers and pedestrians alike,” says Steve Drummond, co-founder of Electrogenic.
The company also offers systems for the Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type, classic Porsche 911 and Triumph Stag. The Mini kit will be offered from 2023.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Classics
UK company electrifies classic Minis with drop-in kit
The ‘plug and play’ package gives the diminutive icon 128km of pure electric driving range
British EV technology company Electrogenic, known for its classic car EV conversions, has expanded its range of ‘drop-in’ conversion kits to electrify the classic Mini.
The small kit has been designed to deliver superb performance — mirroring the nippy, responsive character of the original car. It’s completely pre-assembled and pretested on a replacement heritage front subframe that replaces the old one with its petrol engine.
Powered by 20kWh batteries, also pre-mounted on the subframe and all wired in, the electrified Mini has a 128km driving range, making it perfect for city driving conditions. The euro type 2 charge port is also pre-mounted and can be accessed via a range of bespoke replacement front grilles.
Electrogenic will also offer an extended range option, with an additional battery pack integrated into the boot — ideal for those who want to travel a little further.
“It turns the iconic classic Mini into an ideal modern city machine, one that’s perfect for zipping about town cleanly and reliably — and sure to bring a smile to the faces of drivers and pedestrians alike,” says Steve Drummond, co-founder of Electrogenic.
The company also offers systems for the Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type, classic Porsche 911 and Triumph Stag. The Mini kit will be offered from 2023.
Puncture-proof airless tyres set to revolutionise crime fighting in Europe
New Shelby Mustang Mach-E celebrates founder’s birthday
Farewell to Rolls-Royce Dawn: A luxurious legacy ends
Chinese JAC T9 will be first electric bakkie in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X
Kia bolsters Sportage models with diesel power
Farewell to Rolls-Royce Dawn: A luxurious legacy ends
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.