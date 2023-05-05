Life / Motoring

UK company electrifies classic Minis with drop-in kit

The ‘plug and play’ package gives the diminutive icon 128km of pure electric driving range

05 May 2023 - 11:55 Motor News Reporter
The classic Mini can now join the electric revolution with a simple plug-and-play conversion kit. Picture: SUPPLIED

British EV technology company Electrogenic, known for its  classic car EV conversions, has expanded its range of ‘drop-in’ conversion kits to electrify the classic Mini.

The small kit has been designed to deliver superb performance — mirroring the nippy, responsive character of the original car. It’s completely pre-assembled and pretested on a replacement heritage front subframe that replaces the old one with its petrol engine.

Powered by 20kWh batteries, also pre-mounted on the subframe and all wired in, the electrified Mini has a 128km driving range, making it perfect for city driving conditions. The euro type 2 charge port is also pre-mounted and can be accessed via a range of bespoke replacement front grilles.

Electrogenic will also offer an extended range option, with an additional battery pack integrated into the boot — ideal for those who want to travel a little further.

“It turns the iconic classic Mini into an ideal modern city machine, one that’s perfect for zipping about town cleanly and reliably — and sure to bring a smile to the faces of drivers and pedestrians alike,” says Steve Drummond, co-founder of Electrogenic.

The company also offers systems for the Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type, classic Porsche 911 and Triumph Stag. The Mini kit will be offered from 2023. 

The pre-mounted electric unit has a 20kWh battery and 128km of driving range. Picture: SUPPLIED

