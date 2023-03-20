Classic Alfa Romeo nets R2.7m at Cape Town car auction

The fall comes despite a deal in terms of which UBS will buy Credit Suisse in an effort to stop a crisis from spreading
The team were hoping in vain that bringing the truth about the fake intelligence to the UN Security Council might prevent the 2003 war
Most held over arson, blocking roads and trying to prevent people from going to work, says police minister Bheki Cele
Government has no diplomatic appetite to take on Moscow as fallout risks are far too great
Stocks slide almost 62% in Swiss premarket trading after UBS agrees to take over the bank for a fraction of its market value
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
The biggest economies will use different approaches to keep prices in check and manage contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the crisis at Credit Suisse Group
The Lions and the Sharks are said to have too much of it, and the Stormers are reaping the benefits of its absence
Five cars topped the R1m mark, including a locally built BMW 333i.
Five collector cars broke the R1m price barrier at a packed Creative Rides auction of classics and collectables in Cape Town at the weekend.
Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick says this is nearly double the number of R1m-plus sales recorded at the last national collector car auction four months ago in Johannesburg.
Saturday’s auction star was the 1957 Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight 750E Conrero racer. The opening bid of R1m started an all-out battle of bidders from around the globe, which finally ended when the hammer fell at R2.7m.
“We weren’t at all surprised by the level of interest in this car considering Bertone’s tiny production run (believed to be between 100 and 200 cars), which has made the Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight one of the rarest cars in the world,” said Derrick.
“We also don’t know of any other 1957 Veloce Lightweight chassis that was then further modified for racing by Virgilio Conrero at his Autotecnica Conrero facility.”
The winning bid was made in Cape Town on behalf of a Swiss national and the car will soon become part of an acclaimed collection in Switzerland.
The second battle was waged over the BMW 333i. It was hoped that another scramble would ensue for this SA-built legend, similar to what was witnessed in December 2022 when a 1991 BMW 325iS Evo II was auctioned.
It didn’t disappoint. Scores of bidders fought for this car until bids reached about R1m, at which point several threw in the towel. It was an epic online stand-off and the winning R1.255m bid was delivered from New Zealand, where the BMW 333i will soon be shipped to join its new owner.
“International buyers are increasingly aware of the South African collector car market because the stock is interesting and fresh, and strong international currencies offer bang for buck at local sales. A 1994 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo was sold R600,000 to a Japanese bidder,” said Derrick.
Other classic and collectable cars that fetched in excess of R1m were a 2017 BMW M4 GTS for R1.175m and a 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS for R1.1m.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CLASSIC CARS
Classic Alfa Romeo nets R2.7m at Cape Town car auction
Five cars topped the R1m mark, including a locally built BMW 333i
Five collector cars broke the R1m price barrier at a packed Creative Rides auction of classics and collectables in Cape Town at the weekend.
Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick says this is nearly double the number of R1m-plus sales recorded at the last national collector car auction four months ago in Johannesburg.
Saturday’s auction star was the 1957 Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight 750E Conrero racer. The opening bid of R1m started an all-out battle of bidders from around the globe, which finally ended when the hammer fell at R2.7m.
“We weren’t at all surprised by the level of interest in this car considering Bertone’s tiny production run (believed to be between 100 and 200 cars), which has made the Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight one of the rarest cars in the world,” said Derrick.
“We also don’t know of any other 1957 Veloce Lightweight chassis that was then further modified for racing by Virgilio Conrero at his Autotecnica Conrero facility.”
The winning bid was made in Cape Town on behalf of a Swiss national and the car will soon become part of an acclaimed collection in Switzerland.
The second battle was waged over the BMW 333i. It was hoped that another scramble would ensue for this SA-built legend, similar to what was witnessed in December 2022 when a 1991 BMW 325iS Evo II was auctioned.
It didn’t disappoint. Scores of bidders fought for this car until bids reached about R1m, at which point several threw in the towel. It was an epic online stand-off and the winning R1.255m bid was delivered from New Zealand, where the BMW 333i will soon be shipped to join its new owner.
“International buyers are increasingly aware of the South African collector car market because the stock is interesting and fresh, and strong international currencies offer bang for buck at local sales. A 1994 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo was sold R600,000 to a Japanese bidder,” said Derrick.
Other classic and collectable cars that fetched in excess of R1m were a 2017 BMW M4 GTS for R1.175m and a 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS for R1.1m.
BMW ‘Gusheshe’ auctioned in SA for R900,000
Ten locally-built cars South Africans loved
Ferrari Spider fetches R332m at Amelia Island auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Roma Spider is latest chariot from Ferrari
Anti-dumping tax is lifted but it’s not the end of the tyre wars
Lamborghini enters a bubbly contract with Carbon champagne
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.