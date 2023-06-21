Life / Motoring

Mickey Mouse takes a spin on his Vespa scooter

The special edition is a collaboration to commemorate the centenary of the world’s most famous entertainment company

21 June 2023 - 11:36 Motor News Reporter
The special edition Vespa is painted in the colours of Disney’s iconic mouse. Picture: SUPPLIED
While “real bikers” might jokingly refer to a Vespa as a Mickey Mouse motorcycle, Vespa has created one for real.

The Disney Mickey Mouse Edition by Vespa is a special project for Disney100, commemorating the founding of the entertainment conglomerate on October 16, 1923, by brothers Walt and Roy O. Disney.

Vespa, which means “wasp” in Italian, is an Italian luxury brand of scooters and mopeds founded in 1946.

“The two brands have always been in the zeitgeist thanks to an iconography  of unmistakable shapes and colours, with Vespa valuing freedom and fun. Shared with Disney’s values of storytelling and escapism this makes for the perfect collaboration,” says a spokesperson for Vespa manufacturer Piaggio.

A Vespa scooter featured in Disney and Pixar’s 2021 animated movie, Luca.

Mickey Mouse, created in 1928, is the longtime mascot of The Walt Disney Company. Picture: REUTERS
Piaggio director Michele Colaninno says Disney and Vespa are both timeless icons of creativity, imagination, lightheartedness and fun.

For the Disney Mickey Mouse Edition, the Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc are painted black, red, white, and yellow: the same hues that have characterised Walt Disney’s most famous mouse for decades. The yellow wheels are reminiscent of Mickey Mouse’s shoes, while the black mirrors recall his round ears.

A graphic pattern outlining the character’s silhouette decorates both sides of the scooter as well as the front. Mickey Mouse’s signature features on the saddle and the front shell.

The Disney Mickey Mouse Edition comes with a matching helmet.

 

