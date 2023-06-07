Life / Motoring

International Launch

Meet Lexus’s new entry level car

Newcomer brings the brand’s luxury to the booming urban crossover class

07 June 2023 - 15:26 Motor News Reporter
The new Lexus LBX is small luxury crossover with all the typical bells and whistles of the Japanese brand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lexus has an all-new car called the LBX: a compact crossover positioned as the brand's entry-level offering below the UX. 

At 4,190mm long it is 305mm shorter than its UX sibling. The three-letter LBX suffix translates to Lexus Breakthrough X (cross)-over and it is built on Toyota’s compact GA-B platform which underpins the Toyota Prius, CH-R and Corolla.

Exterior showcases include the latest “deconstructed” Lexus spindle grille, with slim LED headlamp clusters incorporating daytime running lights.

Though the LBX is diminutive, it remains a dyed-in-the-wool Lexus, designed to cosset occupants in class-leading luxury. You can expect low NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels and a minimalist cabin awash with high-end materials such as multilayer charcoal trim inlays, semi-aniline leather, as well as the option synthetic leather that extends to the seat coverings, steering wheel, shift lever and door trims.

Technology levels are high and customers can look forward to a cutting-edge 12.3-inch digital instrument display and Lexus Link Connect infotainment system operated via a 9.8-inch touchscreen. The latter features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as the “Hey Lexus” on-board assistant, which responds to voice commands from the driver and front-seat passenger.

Ambient illumination in various colours is available, as are five design themes — Cool, Relax, Elegant, Active and Urbana. All use various high-end materials, including leather, ultrasuede, stitching and embroidery.

A bespoke build programme with about 330,000 potential combinations is offered to tailor the LBX further to individual tastes. 

A new “e-Latch System” replaces the conventional door latch mechanism for effortless operation, while the installation of a dedicated app transforms the user’s smartphone into a digital key that locks and unlock the doors or starts the hybrid engine. 

The LBX drivetrain consists of a 1.5l three-cylinder engine and an electric motor driven by a high-output NiMH battery. The car will be offered in front wheel drive and all-wheel drive models. Safety features include pre-crash, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist.

The LBX has about 330,000 potential combinations to tailor the car to just about any individual taste. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lexus LBX will be introduced to Europe, Japan and selected markets worldwide from the fourth quarter. It is not yet confirmed whether it is coming to SA.

