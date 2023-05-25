REVIEW: Alfa Romeo Tonale brings fun and flair to crossover class

Locally, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is almost certain to hike rates by at least 50 basis points
It will be important to maintain good relations as world polarises
MPs also want to see Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, a former Eskom board member
DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party
The group’s exit from the insurance sector has left it debt free with access to more than R1bn in cash to fund potential acquisitions
Analysts expect Bank to tighten policy 25 basis points to 8%, but financial markets price in a steeper rise
A commitment to fixing at least some of the basics would put SA on the path towards improving appetite and desire to invest in the sector
Washington talks aim to stave off an unprecedented debt default
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
Sporty Italian is a fresh breeze in a crowded segment; Alfa just needs to convince more buyers
I am fascinated by the interest shown in Alfa Romeos being so out of kilter with how many are sold.
Drive almost any of the Italian brand’s cars and you’re routinely greeted by smiles and thumbs-ups as you drive past. It’s the kind of admiration usually reserved for more exotic machines with prancing horses in their badges. Yet look at the sales charts and Alfa appears near the bottom. Last month Alfa sold exactly nine cars in SA, comprising three Stelvios and six Tonales — the latter the subject of this road test.
Evidently most buyers, when it comes to actually laying out money for a car, are ruled more by their heads than their hearts. They may like dreaming about Alfas but they end up buying the safe-bet Toyota, BMW or Volkswagen, and these days also the ever-improving Chinese brands.
Do a straw poll about this and the usual long-held reasons surface: Alfas break down and the after-sales support isn’t great. Translated: she may be a fun dalliance but you don’t want to actually marry your hot, temperamental mistress.
The reality belies the perception and Alfa performs well in independent reliability studies. For instance, in the 2022 JD Power Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) in the US the Italian brand ranked highest among premium brands, ahead of Porsche and Lexus.
I won’t hold my breath that this feat might prompt an instant jump in Alfa sales; perceptions can be heavy ships that take time to turn around.
To the Tonale, then, which was launched in SA recently to slot below the Stelvio in the marque's crossover SUV range.
Its seductive styling I’ve already touched upon, and the thumbs-ups it left in its wake attested to its pleasing façade. The design references Alfa’s storied past with distinctive “3+3” LED headlights that are a tribute to the SZ Zagato model of the 1980s, while the rear window pays homage to the 8C.
The mid-tier Speciale test car priced at R815,900 ramps up the visual appeal with 20-inch alloy wheels and matte black body detailing. The other models are the entry-level R754,900 Tonale Ti and the flagship R835,900 Tonale Veloce.
In terms of driving character, the first time I turned the steering it was clear that Alfa’s newest car stays true to the brand’s sporty ethos.
Unless you were told this vehicle is a crossover/SUV, you wouldn’t tell by driving it. Despite its raised 152mm ride height the Tonale feels like a sports hatch with its very direct steering and pressed-down feel when you slice through fast corners.
Alfa has achieved this driver-satisfying prowess without resorting to ultra-stiff suspension and the Tonale has a reasonably comfortable ride, helped by Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) shock absorbers that adapt to driving conditions for a balanced mix of handling and comfort.
If you want to really push the pace through tight turns, an electronic torque vectoring system reduces understeer.
Where this Alfa Romeo has gone off-piste is in its powertrain. It is the first hybrid Alfa and the three-model range is exclusively powered by a 1.5l petrol-turbo engine paired with a 48V electric motor.
With total outputs of 118Nm and 240Nm it’s no hot performer (a 0-100km/h time of 8.8 seconds is claimed along with a top speed of 210km/h), and frugal fuel consumption was the main mission. Perhaps the straight line performance doesn’t quite live up to the car’s sporty handling and styling, and it could do with a touch more power, especially as the more powerful 162kW VW Tiguan 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line is available at a similar price.
That said, it has enough thrust for real-world driving, especially in the most sporty of its modes selectable on the DNA controller. Here, it feels appealingly swift and the power comes on song without lag.
There is a clear drop in pace when you select the normal or fuel-saving modes. The hybrid system doesn’t allow for long cruising ranges using electric power, but switches off the combustion engine when pulling away from a standstill or creeping in slow traffic.
It’s all impressively smooth, and the car switches between electric and petrol power imperceptibly, with no lurches.
The hybrid system delivers the promised fuel savings and the test car averaged a satisfactory 7.3l/100km in a combined town/freeway cycle, though it never threatened the sub-six litre figure claimed by Alfa.
It’s a refined car with a solid feel and good noise suppression. The smart-looking cabin has a qualify feel in line with the premium price, with soft-touch surfaces and metallic accents, and the gadgets are plentiful. The touchscreen infotainment system is intuitive to use and there are user-friendly physical buttons for the climate control.
At 4.53m long the Tonale swallows four adults in reasonable comfort though rear legroom is a little tight. Rear seat passengers get their own air vent and two charging ports, though the seats can’t be adjusted for backrest angle or legroom. They can be flipped down to expand the boot, however, which is a good 500l size to start with partly because there is no spare wheel.
The Tonale has a five-star Euro NCAP crash rating and its comprehensive list of safety features includes forward collision warning, lane-keeping aids, traffic sign recognition and emergency pedestrian braking.
With the automotive world becoming ever more copycat and homogenised, Alfa Romeo is a brand that still stands out with its strong styling character and sporty driving personality. From its early sales the Tonale looks destined to become another good Alfa that will be admired from a distance but not bought in the numbers it deserves, and that’s a pity.
Tech specs
PowertrainType: Four-cylinder petrol turbo with electric motorCapacity: 1.5lPower: 118kWTorque: 240Nm
TransmissionType: Seven-speed dual clutch automatic
Drive trainType: Front-wheel drive
PerformanceTop speed: 210km/h0-100km/h: 8.8 secondsFuel consumption: 5.7l/100km (claimed); 7.3l/100km (as tested)Emissions: 130g/km
Standard featuresABS brakes, stability control, six airbags, keyless access, leather upholstery, LED Adaptive Matrix headlights, navigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, emergency pedestrian braking, parking camera, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual zone air conditioning, six-speaker audio system, power liftgate, driving modes
Cost of ownershipWarranty: Five years/ 100,000km Maintenance Plan: Five years/100,000kmPrice: R815,900Lease*: R17,937 per month* at 11.25% interest over 60 months no deposit
CompetitionHonda CR-V 1.5T Executive, 140kW/240Nm — R755,900Audi Q3 Sportback, 110kW/250Nm — R758,600BMW X2 sDrive20i M Sport, 141kW/280Nm — R786,527BMW X1 sDrive18iM Sport, 115kW/230Nm — R808,045VW Tiguan 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line, 162kW/350Nm — R819,800Lexus UX 250h EX, 135kW/188Nm — R832,900Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Progressive, 120kW/250Nm — R847,226
Alfa Romeo Tonale SpecialeWE LIKE: Styling, handling, fuel consumptionWE DISLIKE: Could do with more power, a tad priceyVERDICT: Another good Alfa that deserves to sell better
Motor News star ratingDesign * * * * *Performance * * *Economy * * * *Ride * * * * *Handling * * * * Safety * * * * *Value For Money * * * *Overall * * * *
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ROAD TEST
REVIEW: Alfa Romeo Tonale brings fun and flair to crossover class
Sporty Italian is a fresh breeze in a crowded segment; Alfa just needs to convince more buyers
I am fascinated by the interest shown in Alfa Romeos being so out of kilter with how many are sold.
Drive almost any of the Italian brand’s cars and you’re routinely greeted by smiles and thumbs-ups as you drive past. It’s the kind of admiration usually reserved for more exotic machines with prancing horses in their badges. Yet look at the sales charts and Alfa appears near the bottom. Last month Alfa sold exactly nine cars in SA, comprising three Stelvios and six Tonales — the latter the subject of this road test.
Evidently most buyers, when it comes to actually laying out money for a car, are ruled more by their heads than their hearts. They may like dreaming about Alfas but they end up buying the safe-bet Toyota, BMW or Volkswagen, and these days also the ever-improving Chinese brands.
Do a straw poll about this and the usual long-held reasons surface: Alfas break down and the after-sales support isn’t great. Translated: she may be a fun dalliance but you don’t want to actually marry your hot, temperamental mistress.
The reality belies the perception and Alfa performs well in independent reliability studies. For instance, in the 2022 JD Power Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) in the US the Italian brand ranked highest among premium brands, ahead of Porsche and Lexus.
I won’t hold my breath that this feat might prompt an instant jump in Alfa sales; perceptions can be heavy ships that take time to turn around.
To the Tonale, then, which was launched in SA recently to slot below the Stelvio in the marque's crossover SUV range.
Its seductive styling I’ve already touched upon, and the thumbs-ups it left in its wake attested to its pleasing façade. The design references Alfa’s storied past with distinctive “3+3” LED headlights that are a tribute to the SZ Zagato model of the 1980s, while the rear window pays homage to the 8C.
The mid-tier Speciale test car priced at R815,900 ramps up the visual appeal with 20-inch alloy wheels and matte black body detailing. The other models are the entry-level R754,900 Tonale Ti and the flagship R835,900 Tonale Veloce.
In terms of driving character, the first time I turned the steering it was clear that Alfa’s newest car stays true to the brand’s sporty ethos.
Unless you were told this vehicle is a crossover/SUV, you wouldn’t tell by driving it. Despite its raised 152mm ride height the Tonale feels like a sports hatch with its very direct steering and pressed-down feel when you slice through fast corners.
Alfa has achieved this driver-satisfying prowess without resorting to ultra-stiff suspension and the Tonale has a reasonably comfortable ride, helped by Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) shock absorbers that adapt to driving conditions for a balanced mix of handling and comfort.
If you want to really push the pace through tight turns, an electronic torque vectoring system reduces understeer.
Where this Alfa Romeo has gone off-piste is in its powertrain. It is the first hybrid Alfa and the three-model range is exclusively powered by a 1.5l petrol-turbo engine paired with a 48V electric motor.
With total outputs of 118Nm and 240Nm it’s no hot performer (a 0-100km/h time of 8.8 seconds is claimed along with a top speed of 210km/h), and frugal fuel consumption was the main mission. Perhaps the straight line performance doesn’t quite live up to the car’s sporty handling and styling, and it could do with a touch more power, especially as the more powerful 162kW VW Tiguan 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line is available at a similar price.
That said, it has enough thrust for real-world driving, especially in the most sporty of its modes selectable on the DNA controller. Here, it feels appealingly swift and the power comes on song without lag.
There is a clear drop in pace when you select the normal or fuel-saving modes. The hybrid system doesn’t allow for long cruising ranges using electric power, but switches off the combustion engine when pulling away from a standstill or creeping in slow traffic.
It’s all impressively smooth, and the car switches between electric and petrol power imperceptibly, with no lurches.
The hybrid system delivers the promised fuel savings and the test car averaged a satisfactory 7.3l/100km in a combined town/freeway cycle, though it never threatened the sub-six litre figure claimed by Alfa.
It’s a refined car with a solid feel and good noise suppression. The smart-looking cabin has a qualify feel in line with the premium price, with soft-touch surfaces and metallic accents, and the gadgets are plentiful. The touchscreen infotainment system is intuitive to use and there are user-friendly physical buttons for the climate control.
At 4.53m long the Tonale swallows four adults in reasonable comfort though rear legroom is a little tight. Rear seat passengers get their own air vent and two charging ports, though the seats can’t be adjusted for backrest angle or legroom. They can be flipped down to expand the boot, however, which is a good 500l size to start with partly because there is no spare wheel.
The Tonale has a five-star Euro NCAP crash rating and its comprehensive list of safety features includes forward collision warning, lane-keeping aids, traffic sign recognition and emergency pedestrian braking.
With the automotive world becoming ever more copycat and homogenised, Alfa Romeo is a brand that still stands out with its strong styling character and sporty driving personality. From its early sales the Tonale looks destined to become another good Alfa that will be admired from a distance but not bought in the numbers it deserves, and that’s a pity.
Tech specs
Powertrain
Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo with electric motor
Capacity: 1.5l
Power: 118kW
Torque: 240Nm
Transmission
Type: Seven-speed dual clutch automatic
Drive train
Type: Front-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: 210km/h0-100km/h: 8.8 seconds
Fuel consumption: 5.7l/100km (claimed); 7.3l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 130g/km
Standard features
ABS brakes, stability control, six airbags, keyless access, leather upholstery, LED Adaptive Matrix headlights, navigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, emergency pedestrian braking, parking camera, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual zone air conditioning, six-speaker audio system, power liftgate, driving modes
Cost of ownership
Warranty: Five years/ 100,000km Maintenance Plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R815,900
Lease*: R17,937 per month
* at 11.25% interest over 60 months no deposit
Competition
Honda CR-V 1.5T Executive, 140kW/240Nm — R755,900
Audi Q3 Sportback, 110kW/250Nm — R758,600
BMW X2 sDrive20i M Sport, 141kW/280Nm — R786,527
BMW X1 sDrive18iM Sport, 115kW/230Nm — R808,045
VW Tiguan 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line, 162kW/350Nm — R819,800
Lexus UX 250h EX, 135kW/188Nm — R832,900
Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Progressive, 120kW/250Nm — R847,226
Alfa Romeo Tonale Speciale
WE LIKE: Styling, handling, fuel consumption
WE DISLIKE: Could do with more power, a tad pricey
VERDICT: Another good Alfa that deserves to sell better
Motor News star rating
Design * * * * *
Performance * * *
Economy * * * *
Ride * * * * *
Handling * * * *
Safety * * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * * *
REVIEW: BMW X1 has the right price and ingredients needed to compete
Volkswagen Tiguan R is a feast of speed and family practicality
Feature-packed Lexus a pricey, fuel-sipping indulgence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.