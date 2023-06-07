National

List of reserved judgments is growing, Office of the Chief Justice says

More than 180 cases are awaiting a ruling more than six months after judgment was reserved, despite official guidelines recommending no more than three months

07 June 2023 - 14:43 Marecia Damons

South African courts are increasingly reserving judgment on cases and the number that are more than six months outstanding has also risen, based on a report of The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ).

According to the latest Reserved Judgment Report for the Chief Justice (https://www.judiciary.org.za/index.php/judiciary/reserved-judgment-reports?download=12492:reserved-judgment-report-for-the-chief-justice-as-at-31-december-2022), as of 31 December 2022 there were 184 judgments outstanding for at least six months in courts across the country. In total, 904 judgments were reserved. This is the highest number since GroundUp first reported (https://www.groundup.org.za/topic/late-judgments/) on the matter in 2017...

