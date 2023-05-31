Fiat launches Topolino as ‘cutest’ city car

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Bid window 6 has left 50 renewable energy projects in limbo that could instead be put to work in municipalities
Private sector must be let in to help SA’s dysfunctional railway operator get back on track
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Stork’s butter spread label is misleading, court finds
Chinese fighter jet swerves in front of a US reconnaissance aeroplane over the South China Sea
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
The recall affects vehicles in SA and the US
The Fiat Topolino is a new and sustainable urban mobility solution from the Italian brand.
The soon-to-be-launched electric quadricycle will capitalise on the burgeoning urban micromobility boom playing out in European cities, but with the coolness factor of the iconic Fiat 500.
Fiat says the Topolino is “the cutest way to electrify cities”, and few could argue with that assessment when laying eyes on the endearing little retro-styled two seater.
The Topolino nameplate dates back to 1936—1955 when the company first launched the now iconic 500 model, and which translates literally as “little mouse”. Topolino is also how Italians say “Mickey Mouse”.
Designed for a wide audience including youngsters, Fiat does not reveal technical details, but rivals generally output in the region of 6kW from electric motors, with most keeping speeds under 50km/h. Their small and rechargeable batteries return no more than 100km of city-bound zipping.
You can expect numerous personalisation options when Fiat brings the Topolini to market, and though locals have a healthy enough appetite for the larger Fiat 500, Stellantis SA says it is unlikely the “little mouse” will be available in SA in the near future.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
Fiat launches Topolino as ‘cutest’ city car
Electric quadricycle will capitalise on the urban micromobility boom playing out in European cities
The Fiat Topolino is a new and sustainable urban mobility solution from the Italian brand.
The soon-to-be-launched electric quadricycle will capitalise on the burgeoning urban micromobility boom playing out in European cities, but with the coolness factor of the iconic Fiat 500.
Fiat says the Topolino is “the cutest way to electrify cities”, and few could argue with that assessment when laying eyes on the endearing little retro-styled two seater.
The Topolino nameplate dates back to 1936—1955 when the company first launched the now iconic 500 model, and which translates literally as “little mouse”. Topolino is also how Italians say “Mickey Mouse”.
Designed for a wide audience including youngsters, Fiat does not reveal technical details, but rivals generally output in the region of 6kW from electric motors, with most keeping speeds under 50km/h. Their small and rechargeable batteries return no more than 100km of city-bound zipping.
You can expect numerous personalisation options when Fiat brings the Topolini to market, and though locals have a healthy enough appetite for the larger Fiat 500, Stellantis SA says it is unlikely the “little mouse” will be available in SA in the near future.
New Range Rover Sport SV arrives with a fiery 467kW
New Wildtrak and XLT join Ford Everest line-up
FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Tucson N Line brings all-wheel drive and more style
Tiny EVs on a path to rule future urban mobility
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo expected to fetch over R100m
New Range Rover Sport SV arrives with a fiery 467kW
New Wildtrak and XLT join Ford Everest line-up
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.