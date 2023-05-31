Life / Motoring

Fiat launches Topolino as ‘cutest’ city car

Electric quadricycle will capitalise on the urban micromobility boom playing out in European cities

31 May 2023 - 19:14 Motor News Reporter
Fiat says the Topolino is "the cutest way to electrify cities". Picture: SUPPLIED
The Fiat Topolino is a new and sustainable urban mobility solution from the Italian brand.

The soon-to-be-launched electric quadricycle will capitalise on the burgeoning urban micromobility boom playing out in European cities, but with the coolness factor of the iconic Fiat 500. 

Fiat says the Topolino is “the cutest way to electrify cities”, and few could argue with that assessment when laying eyes on the endearing little retro-styled two seater. 

The Topolino nameplate dates back to 1936—1955 when the company first launched the now iconic 500 model, and which translates literally as “little mouse”. Topolino is also how Italians say “Mickey Mouse”.

Designed for a wide audience including youngsters, Fiat does not reveal technical details, but rivals generally output in the region of 6kW from electric motors, with most keeping speeds under 50km/h. Their small and rechargeable batteries return no more than 100km of city-bound zipping.

You can expect numerous personalisation options when Fiat brings the Topolini to market, and though locals have a healthy enough appetite for the larger Fiat 500, Stellantis SA says it is unlikely the “little mouse” will be available in SA in the near future.

New Range Rover Sport SV arrives with a fiery 467kW

The super SUV will rocket from 0-100km/h in little as 3.7 seconds
New Wildtrak and XLT join Ford Everest line-up

The Ranger-based SUV is expanded to six models
FIRST DRIVE | New Hyundai Tucson N Line brings all-wheel drive and more style

Hyundai has launched a Tucson with all-wheel drive and more styling swagger.
Tiny EVs on a path to rule future urban mobility

From electric scooters to quadricycles, compact mobility takes hold in cities around the world
