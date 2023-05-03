Life / Motoring

NEWS

Ex-Audi CEO seeks deal in emissions scandal

Rupert Stadler to confess in exchange for a suspended sentence and a €1.1m fine

03 May 2023 - 12:50 Jörn Poltz
Rupert Stadler, former CEO of German car manufacturer Audi, at his trial in Munich, Germany this week. Picture: REUTERS
Rupert Stadler, former CEO of German car manufacturer Audi, at his trial in Munich, Germany this week. Picture: REUTERS

Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler is ready to make a confession about his role in the diesel emissions scandal in exchange for a suspended sentence and a payment of €1.1m (R22.2m), he and his defence team said on Wednesday.

The former CEO has been on trial since 2020 over his role in the scandal after parent group Volkswagen and Audi admitted in 2015 to having used illegal software to cheat on emissions tests. Stadler had previously rejected the allegations.

Stadler’s defence team said a statement would be made in two weeks, after which the judge will decide whether the statement amounts to a complete confession.

Prosecutors also agreed to the deal. A judge had said Stadler faced a prison sentence of one-and-half to two years, which would be suspended if Stadler agreed to make a confession.

The trial is one of the most prominent court proceedings in the aftermath of the diesel scandal at Volkswagen and its subsidiary Audi. Revelations that millions of emissions tests had been manipulated emerged in September 2015.

According to prosecutors, engineers manipulated engines in such a way that they complied with legal exhaust emission values on the test bench, but not on the road. Stadler was accused of failing to stop the sale of the manipulated cars after the scandal became known.

Stadler has been on trial along with former Audi executive Wolfgang Hatz and an engineer. Hatz and the engineer confessed to having manipulated engines.

Reuters

VW to give green light for Audi, Porsche to enter F1 — sources

Volkswagen is likely to make the announcement at a meeting next week, two sources familiar with the matter said
Life
1 year ago

EU to toughen emissions test for hybrid cars

Real-world emissions are up to four times higher than tests
Life
1 year ago

VW will produce electric cars only in Europe in a decade

Premium brands Audi and Porsche lifted the VW’s results in the first half of 2022, with Audi noting a 51% jump in operating profit and Porsche 22%
Life
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FINAL LONG-TERM UPDATE: Isuzu D-Max earns its ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Diesel drivers rejoice: fuel prices to plummet at ...
Life / Motoring
3.
SA has a new best-selling car
Life / Motoring
4.
A starry, starry night in Sutherland
Life
5.
REVIEW: BMW 740i rocks the boat quietly
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

REVIEW: BMW 740i rocks the boat quietly

Life / Motoring

STEVE LAMBERT: How carmakers can build ‘character’ into electric vehicles

Opinion

New Mercedes-Benz GLC local pricing announced

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.