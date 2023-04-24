SA-made Opel Kadett Superboss to be turned into scale model

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner of Cartesian Capital
SentiMETAL was founded in 2017 and is the lifestyle subsidiary of the website Cars.co.za. It’s aimed at fanatics of special cars. In 2018 the brand expanded to include an online shop, where all sorts of merchandise can be found, including bespoke scale models of SA specials.
The company’s first bespoke 1/18 scale model release was the locallydeveloped BMW 333i. Now the lifestyle sub-brand has announced another scale model of a local icon — the Opel Kadett GSi 16V Superboss. Only 500 were developed for Group N racing homologation, and it has become an SA legend.
It boasted 125kW of power and was equipped with a limited-slip differential. This particular scale model project is extra special as it will be an exact 1/18-scale replica of the website’s own Imola Red Superboss, and will feature the car’s now very well-known BMX 749 GP number plate.
“As is the case with the 333i model, we will offer two colour variants, with each limited to only 150 models for worldwide consumption. We have sold a significant number of 333i models to overseas collectors and expect that the appeal of the Superboss will similarly stretch beyond our borders,” says Hannes Oosthuizen, SentiMETAL project head.
“In addition to our Imola Red model, the other variant will be finished in Casablanca White and boast SentiMETAL number plates. It will also be limited to 150 units,” added Oosthuizen. Development of the high-precision resin scale models takes place in Germany, with manufacturing ultimately happening in China.
The models will come mounted on a display stand inside a clear plastic box. Exclusive SentiMETAL box art will be developed for the models and each car will come with an information booklet with a stamped serial number.
“It’s quite a detailed process,” says Oosthuizen, “because we want the end product to be as representative of the real thing as possible, and so we are really going through the dimensions, colour codes and so on in great detail.”
The highly detailed model features ABS parts and TPR tyres on rolling wheels.
“After immense support and interest in the 333i scale model, of which we will receive a prototype soon, it is with great pleasure that we can open pre-orders for the Opel Kadett GSi Superboss model,” he says.
"We are committed to growing our scale model portfolio in celebration of SA’s unique and rich automotive history,” Oosthuizen adds.
The price for the model is R5,700 from www.sentimetal.shop. First deliveries of the model are expected during the first half of 2024.
Local News
SA-made Opel Kadett Superboss to be turned into scale model
The scale model will be an exact replica of the Imola Red Superboss
