Life / Motoring

ICONS

SentiMETAL to release scale model of iconic BMW 333i

Only 300 units will be produced for serious collectors

06 May 2022 - 13:01 Staff Writer
The BMW 333i will be immortalised as a scale model - if enough collectors show interest. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW 333i will be immortalised as a scale model - if enough collectors show interest. Picture: SUPPLIED

Exciting news for scale model collectors, particularly those focused on BMW or uniquely South African cars, is that SentiMETAL, the Cars.co.za car culture sub-brand, is developing a 1/18 scale model of the iconic BMW E30 333i.

We have been pondering the opportunity to produce high-quality scale models of uniquely South African cars for some time, and feel that we have now found the right partner to produce these models,” says Hannes Oosthuizen, SentiMETAL project head.

The first car to be immortalised in the 1/18 scale will be the iconic BMW (E30) 333i, a uniquely South African model of which only about 200 units were built. “We have settled on the 333i as the first car in the series, because it is probably the most sought after of the SA specials,” explains Oosthuizen.

Development of the high-precision resin scale models will take place in Germany, with manufacturing ultimately happening in China. The models will come mounted on a stand inside a clear plastic display box. Unique SentiMETAL box art will be developed for the models and each car will come with an information booklet with a stamped serial number.

The highly detailed model features ABS parts and TPR tyres on rolling wheels and front axle steering lock. The indicative length of the model is between 240.28 and 242.22mm.

Ultimately, however, the decision to proceed with the project will depend on the number of pre-orders received, as the production commitment is significant. Two original 333i colours will be offered, Henna Red and Aero Silver (depicted), with 150 of each colour to be produced if the project goes ahead.

“We ask serious collectors to place their pre-orders now to avoid disappointment,” Oosthuizen says. “If the 333i model is successful, we already have plans to follow with 1/18 scale versions of the Opel Kadett GSi Superboss and Alfa Romeo GTV6 3.0,” he says.

HOW TO SECURE YOUR 1/18 SCALE BMW 333i

The pre-order price for the model is R3,750. To secure your model(s), visit www.sentimetal.shop to complete your purchase. If the project receives the green light before the end of May 2021, delivery of the models is expected towards the end of 2023. Should production of the models not proceed as planned, a full refund will be given. 

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.