VEHICLE SECURITY
Thieves exploit keyless car tech to make off with high-end vehicles in seconds
Sophisticated cyberattacks leave all models with keyless entry and start systems vulnerable, warns an industry expert — but there are steps to take to protect your car
Anyone with a keyless car who watched Carte Blanche last month would have been stunned to see how easy it is for sophisticated cybercriminals to exploit keyless entry systems.
This has placed the focus on a new gimmick where brazen car thieves are making off with high-end keyless cars in seconds.
In 2022, the South African Insurance Crime Bureau (SAICB) saw a huge increase in the theft of newer model SUVs, among other vehicles, that have keyless entry and ignition technology. It is a relatively new trend in SA, but is catching on quickly. The frightening reality is that it is a crime so perfectly executed it is almost impossible to spot as thieves make off with high-end vehicles while their owners are blissfully unaware.
Dewald Ranft, chair of the Motor Industry Workshop Association (Miwa), an association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), said Miwa workshops have received queries from concerned motorists.
He said motorists have become more au fait with jamming attacks and are used to double checking their cars are locked, but this new tactic, also called relay theft, is more sophisticated and leaves all models with keyless entry and start systems vulnerable.
How does keyless car theft happen?
Ranft said criminals work in teams of up to six people to “hijack” a vehicle’s key signal. The owner believes the car to be safe after checking it is locked. The theft requires a minimum of two people with two suitcases/folders that act as a scanner/amplifier and data receiver/transmitter.
They communicate with the car’s key, intercept the vehicle’s opening signal and are able to start the engine. It only takes 30 seconds, as shown in the Carte Blanche insert.
The criminals then often use a jammer to prevent the car’s tracker signal from being picked up. They buy themselves time until a new key can be programmed, which takes only 30 minutes. Ranft said motorists must be aware of the trend.
Take steps to prevent your vehicle
For those looking for a simple solution, you can revert to old-time techniques with a steering wheel lock or gear stick lock, or you can keep your key in a metal tin or Faraday pouch (also known as a fob guard), which is made from materials that block its signal.
Ranft said there is also another easier way to protect your car: an electronic key fob protector. When you leave the car, it automatically secures the key fob and the key signal cannot be intercepted. It is easy to deactivate: you double tap the key fob to open the door and start the engine.
Installation is simple. It has the form of a clip, which easily and quickly can be put on the key fob battery without interfering with the car’s electrical system. These can be fitted directly or with the assistance of a qualified technician.
“Criminals have become so sophisticated that it is almost impossible for car manufacturers to keep up with the new trends. Fortunately, there are solutions available and motorists with keyless systems need to be vigilant,” Ranft said.
In December, Toyota SA introduced new measures to protect its Toyota and Lexus vehicles from hi-tech thieves that targeted cars’ keyless or smart entry systems.
Having studied the thieves’ methods, Toyota introduced a number of enhancement and invited owners of select Toyota and Lexus models (list below) to take their vehicle to any Toyota dealership where the security tweaks will be carried out for free.
The rise in sophisticated cyberattacks to exploit computer-controlled systems in modern vehicles has partly been attributed to increased vehicle usage since businesses reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown.
While these hi-tech crimes target all makes of cars, Toyota SA says it has been proactively enhancing its vehicle security systems and formed alliances with various parties, including the SAPS to gather intelligence about new methods used by criminals.
Toyota SA says vehicle owners will not negate the warranty on their vehicles should they elect to fit an aftermarket security device, provided it is installed correctly by a reputable fitment centre.
The affected vehicles are:
Hilux Legend models from 2019; all Fortuner models from 2016; Land Cruiser Prado (VX and VXL models) from 2017; all Land Cruiser 200s with Smart Entry; Land Cruiser 300 and all Lexus RX and LX models from 2015.
