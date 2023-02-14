Life / Motoring

NEWS

Amazon’s Zoox tests robotaxi on public road

The fully autonomous vehicle has no steering wheel or pedals

14 February 2023 - 13:22 Agency Staff
The Zoox robotaxi trip marks the first time that a vehicle designed without human controls has carried passengers on a public road. Picture: ZOOX
The Zoox robotaxi trip marks the first time that a vehicle designed without human controls has carried passengers on a public road. Picture: ZOOX

Amazon’s self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the public.

The February 11 test, conducted between two Zoox buildings a mile apart at its headquarters in Foster City, California, was part of the launch of a no-cost employee shuttle service that will also help the company refine its technology.

The company said the robotaxi trip marks the first time that a vehicle designed without human controls has carried passengers on a public road. Zoox’s robotaxi — built as a fully autonomous vehicle from scratch rather than retrofitting existing cars for self-driving — comes without a steering wheel or pedals and has room for four passengers, with two facing each other.

“Putting the vehicle on (an) open public road and validating our approach to all of the different requirements, including regulatory, is a big step and we would not have done it unless internally we were already looking at the line of sight for going commercial,” CEO Aicha Evans told reporters on a conference call.

Evans declined to provide a timeline for the commercial launch, which will need additional government clearances.

The industry’s automated vehicle segment has not rolled out as fast as originally expected as the technology has proven tough to master. Ford and Volkswagen last autumn announced they would shutter their Argo AI self-driving unit and focus on driver-assistance technology that provided more immediate returns.

Companies still pursuing development of this technology include General Motors’ Cruise unit and Alphabet's Waymo.

Online retailer Amazon, which has been aggressively expanding into self-driving technology, bought Zoox for $1.3bn in 2020.

But rapid interest rate hikes and weak consumer demand sparked fears of a global recession, forcing many companies, including automakers and tech giants, to trim their workforces and claw back costs.

Zoox’s tech chief, Jesse Levinson, said the company has been prudent about its growth but was still on track to reach 2,500 employees this year, up from just under 2,000 employees at the beginning of the year.

Self-driving cars aren’t ready for our wild roads, but they’re getting friendlier

While AI isn’t quite ready to handle mass traffic yet, cars can now wink and talk back to you
Life
3 weeks ago

More people distrust self-driving cars, new global survey shows

This comes despite more manufacturers investing in self-driving protocols in vehicles
Life
2 months ago

Calls for stricter rules on self-driving cars in the US

There are over 1,400 automated vehicles in testing by more than 80 companies in the US
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in SA and here’s the ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Lexus and Kia gave fewest problems, finds latest ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: To stop feeling ...
Life
5.
REVIEW: New Ford Ranger Wildtrak is polished and ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Apple’s cautious approach to hiring pays off

News

Signs of slowing migration to cloud has Big Tech a bit worried

News

Never mind robots coming for our jobs — they will also fire us

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.