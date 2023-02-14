Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Reuters
NEWS
Shoichiro Toyoda, driver of Toyota’s global expansion, dies aged 97
Shoichiro Toyoda, the son of the Toyota founder and father of CEO Akio Toyoda, died on Tuesday of heart failure, the company said. He was 97.
Born on February 27 1925, Shoichiro Toyoda paved the way for the Japanese carmaker to grow into one of the most globally recognised brands.
The son of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, he was named an MD in 1961 for his endeavours in improving product quality.
He became executive vice-president in 1972 and in 1981 he was named president of Toyota’s sales organisation.
After a merger of production and sales organisations a year later, he took over the helm of the newly integrated Toyota Motor Corp, serving as chair of the board from 1992 to 1999.
Reuters
