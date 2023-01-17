China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
The Renault group said on Tuesday that sales at its flagship brand fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2022 to 1,466,729 units excluding Russia — a 9.4% decline on 2021.
The French carmaker, which was hit harder than most rivals by the Covid-19 crisis and supply chain snags due to chip shortages, is in the middle of a turnaround in a drive to boost profits.
The group is betting on higher-margin and electric cars to drive growth. It said that in 2022 the Renault brand, which accounts for two-thirds of group sales, was the third European brand for electrified vehicle sales behind Toyota and Tesla with 228,000 units sold, an increase of 12% from 2021.
Its global market share was 4%, shrinking 0.5 percentage points from a year earlier. Out the 10 top markets, the Renault brand scored an increase in sales in only two — Turkey and Colombia.
Sales fell 15% in its top market France, were stable in number 2 market Brazil and fell 25% in the third most important market, Germany. Including Russia, global sales declined by 15%.
Fabrice Cambolive, COO of the Renault brand, said he was optimistic things would improve in 2023 as the company has a better portfolio and higher stocks.
However, he acknowledged that global price cuts announced recently by Tesla were an issue that Renault — like rivals — would have to contend with.
“It’s a move that is challenging everybody,” he told reporters on a conference call.
In November, the Renault group unveiled a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities in five businesses, deepen ties with China’s Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing this year. It is also in talks with Japanese partner Nissan to restructure their long-standing alliance.
Reuters
Renault sales fall for fourth consecutive year
The French carmaker was hit harder than most rivals by Covid-19 and chip shortages
