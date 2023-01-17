Life / Motoring

Renault sales fall for fourth consecutive year

The French carmaker was hit harder than most rivals by Covid-19 and chip shortages

17 January 2023 - 13:43 Agency Staff
Renault logo. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
Renault logo. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

The Renault group said on Tuesday that sales at its flagship brand fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2022 to 1,466,729 units excluding Russia — a 9.4% decline on 2021.

The French carmaker, which was hit harder than most rivals by the Covid-19 crisis and supply chain snags due to chip shortages, is in the middle of a turnaround in a drive to boost profits.

The group is betting on higher-margin and electric cars to drive growth. It said that in 2022 the Renault brand, which accounts for two-thirds of group sales, was the third European brand for electrified vehicle sales behind Toyota and Tesla with 228,000 units sold, an increase of 12% from 2021.

Its global market share was 4%, shrinking 0.5 percentage points from a year earlier. Out the 10 top markets, the Renault brand scored an increase in sales in only two — Turkey and Colombia.

Sales fell 15% in its top market France, were stable in number 2 market Brazil and fell 25% in the third most important market, Germany. Including Russia, global sales declined by 15%.

Fabrice Cambolive, COO of the Renault brand, said he was optimistic things would improve in 2023 as the company has a better portfolio and higher stocks.

However, he acknowledged that global price cuts announced recently by Tesla were an issue that Renault — like rivals — would have to contend with.

“It’s a move that is challenging everybody,” he told reporters on a conference call.

In November, the Renault group unveiled a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities in five businesses, deepen ties with China’s Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing this year. It is also in talks with Japanese partner Nissan to restructure their long-standing alliance.

Reuters

Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022

From Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces, well-heeled buyers are on an unprecedented spending spree
Life
6 days ago

These were SA’s best-selling new vehicles in December

Car sales kept cruising in 2022 despite economic headwinds
Life
1 day ago

The curious case of Carlos Ghosn comes to Netflix

Documentary tells the bizarre tale of the former Nissan-Renault boss who went from jetsetter to jailbird
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
These were SA’s best-selling new vehicles in ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Top trends for the 2023 workplace
Life
4.
BIG READ: Solving the big mystery: where are our ...
Life
5.
REVIEW: BMW iX3 is a convincing urban mate
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Nissan and Renault in drive to revamp alliance

News

Google and Porsche in talks on Android-based software

Companies

Mercedes sees good times coming in India despite currency concern

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.