LETTER: Saying sorry doesn’t help
Eskom requires immediate action — not more investigations, committees or task teams
When my children were very young and we apologised to them for something the standard answer was: “Sorry doesn’t help”. A bit cheeky, but we got the message and I feel the same about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s apology regarding Eskom.
When watching well-researched and presented television programmes such as Carte Blanche or reading articles in the better-informed and more objective newspapers they seem to know exactly who is stealing the coal or diesel, who has the inflated and corrupt contracts, who is stealing the cables, and who is sabotaging the network. Yet our president does not seem to be able to act decisively on any of this information.
Maybe it’s time to put Eskom into a state of emergency so the criminals and fraudsters can be arrested for treason and the utility can start to reverse its continual decline and the devastating effect on our economy.
Ramaphosa needs to finally step up to the plate, be more decisive and stop forming committees, commissions and other groups to investigate things that don’t require investigation, just immediate action.
David Wantling
Via email
