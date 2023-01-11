Life / Motoring

Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022

From Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces, well-heeled buyers went on an unprecedented spending spree

BL Premium
11 January 2023 - 11:42 Denis Droppa

Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce released their 2022 global sales figures this week and they all have one thing in common: record growth.

Deep-pocketed buyers went on an unprecedented spending spree to achieve record-breaking sales for luxury and sports marques, which were able to meet increased demand despite disruptions to global supply chain and parts availability for production...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.