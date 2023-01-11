Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022

Investors remain upbeat before Thursday’s US CPI report, buoyed by December’s positive jobs report
When faced with complex problems people can often find easy answers comforting even if they don’t really work
GrainSA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the Department of Agriculture to discuss the matter
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Legal proceedings against actions of former executives could see deal reversed
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Moody’s says the industry is focusing increasingly on so-called secondary perils, such as convective storms and wildfires
Church Commissioners, who manage its £10bn investment portfolio, will use the money 'to address past wrongs'
Joburg Super Kings overcome a poor start to conquer Durban's Super Giants
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit Maruti which wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol
Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce released their 2022 global sales figures this week and they all have one thing in common: record growth.
Deep-pocketed buyers went on an unprecedented spending spree to achieve record-breaking sales for luxury and sports marques, which were able to meet increased demand despite disruptions to global supply chain and parts availability for production...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022
From Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces, well-heeled buyers went on an unprecedented spending spree
Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce released their 2022 global sales figures this week and they all have one thing in common: record growth.
Deep-pocketed buyers went on an unprecedented spending spree to achieve record-breaking sales for luxury and sports marques, which were able to meet increased demand despite disruptions to global supply chain and parts availability for production...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.