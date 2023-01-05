Life / Motoring

INNOVATIONS

Tickle me pink: futuristic BMW changes colour at the press of a button

Unveiled in Las Vegas, the i Vision Dee will be able to express the driver’s moods

05 January 2023 - 10:07 Denis Droppa
The BMW i Vision Dee is able to change its exterior colour to one of 32 hues using ‘E Ink’. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW i Vision Dee is able to change its exterior colour to one of 32 hues using ‘E Ink’. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW is wowing crowds at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with a concept car that can change colours like a chameleon.

The i Vision Dee is able to change its exterior colour to one of 32 hues, an advance on the BMW iX Flow launched at 2022’s CES which could change from black to white using “E Ink”.

The i Vision Dee — Digital Emotional Experience — also has a full-width head-up display (HUD) across its windscreen, and shares the German carmaker’s vision of a future digital experience both inside and outside the vehicle.

The aim is to create a stronger bond between people and their cars in a motoring future where digital functions will go far beyond the level of voice control and driver assistance systems we know today.

“With the BMW i Vision Dee, we are showcasing what is possible when hardware and software merge. In this way, we are able to exploit the full potential of digitalisation to transform the car into an intelligent companion,” says BMW chair Oliver Zipse.

“That is the future for automotive manufacturers — and, also, for BMW: the fusion of the virtual experience with genuine driving pleasure.”

The concept car has a full-width head-up display across its windscreen. Picture: SUPPLIED
The concept car has a full-width head-up display across its windscreen. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW has been a trailblazer for head-up display over the past two decades and takes it to the next level in the i Vision Dee. The HUD, which extends across the full width of the concept car’s windscreen, will be introduced into BMW’s production models from 2025 onwards.

A Mixed Reality Slider, in combination with the HUD, is the central operating control of the concept car. Using sensors on the instrument panel, drivers can decide for themselves how much digital content they want to see on the HUD. The five-step selection ranges from analogue, to driving-related information, to the contents of the communications system, to augmented-reality projection, right up to entry into virtual worlds.

Occupants inside the car can also gradually fade out of reality with dimmable windows.

The digital experience starts with a personalised welcome using the headlights and the closed BMW kidney grille to produce different “facial” expressions. The car can express moods such as joy, astonishment or approval. BMW i Vision Dee can also project an image of the driver’s avatar onto the side window to further personalise the welcome scenario.

As for the colour-changing experience, the body surface of the BMW i Vision Dee is divided into 240 E Ink segments, each of which is controlled individually like a chameleon’s skin. This allows an almost infinite variety of patterns to be generated within seconds, allowing car owners to select a colour or design that suits their mood at the press of a button.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

BMW gives hydrogen models the green light

The BMW iX5 hydrogen models will be the first to enter testing and demonstrations before year-end
Life
4 months ago

Ferrari creates its first model for Gran Turismo video game

The concept also represents a futuristic design direction for Ferrari’s road and racing cars
Life
1 month ago

So what happened to self-driving cars?

Postponed by tech and red tape, autonomous cars are finally getting ready to hit the roads
Life
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
2.
BMW sales dip in 2022, targets 15% ...
Life / Motoring
3.
British designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
Life
4.
Toyota named best car brand in 2022 Interbrand ...
Life / Motoring
5.
More US consumers want EVs but prices are a ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

CEF predicts major fuel price cuts for January

National

New Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture debuts

Life / Motoring

These were SA’s most popular SUVs in November

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.