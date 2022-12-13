Life / Motoring

New Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture debuts

13 December 2022 - 10:50 Motor News Reporter
Owners of the new Maybach Voiture will also get an exclusive bag made from similar high-end materials as found inside the car. Picture: SUPPLIED
Owners of the new Maybach Voiture will also get an exclusive bag made from similar high-end materials as found inside the car. Picture: SUPPLIED

If you said a standard Mercedes-Maybach S-class is the ultimate expression in luxury, think again. Not even the 150 units co-curated with the late Louis Vuitton design guru Virgil Abloh come close to the level of opulence of the new Mercedes-Maybach S-class Haute Voiture.

Launched in Dubai recently, the company describes it as a collectible piece designed for select occasions.

“The intricate features and exclusive design elements are what makes the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class Haute Voiture one of the most extravagant models we ever created. It represents sophisticated luxury in its purest form, using components never before seen on a Mercedes-Maybach,” says Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Mercedes-Benz Group.

Like the late Virgil Abloh's Maybach, the new model that is limited to 150 units has an exclusive two-tone paint finish: a combination of metallic nautical blue on top, with a light shimmering rose tone in the lower section, and nautical blue metallic rims.

An additional highlight includes surround lighting with animated projection: when the doors are opened, animated Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-Maybach patterns using LCD technology light up and elegantly illuminate the front and rear entry areas.

The same dark nautical blue and rose gold tones, with additional crystal and glossy opal white features feature prominently in the chauffeured cabin. A high-quality fashion-inspired bouclé fabric remains a constant throughout the model, in blue, beige, rose gold and gold shades, with additional intricate details featured within the seat covers and cushions.

Crystal white leather embraces the consoles, doors and scatter cushions, while the floor mats are made of linen and mohair and presented with rose gold-coloured champagne flutes.

The MBUX digital infotainment system echoes the luxury theme through sparkling glitter clouds, and a variety of accents in shimmering rose gold. The driver is greeted with a magnolia blossom and sparkling particles.

Twelve avatars are adorned with fine accessories and elegantly dressed, for example in a dinner jacket, tailcoat or evening gown.

A stretched cabin that's fit for royalty complete with rose gold-tinted champagne flutes. Picture: SUPPLIED
A stretched cabin that's fit for royalty complete with rose gold-tinted champagne flutes. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Maybach S-class Haute Voiture will be accompanied by a handmade giftbox featuring its badge number, a scaled model and key ring. In addition, a special car cover featuring the Maybach and Haute Voiture logo will be gifted to customers.

An exclusive bag collection will accompany the series car and available in different styles and sizes in a limited run. Items will be comprised of select materials featured in the vehicle interior, combining Haute Couture extravagance with detailed craftsmanship.

Mercedes-Maybach celebrates Virgil Abloh

Mercedes-Maybach S680 designed by the late fashion icon and Gorden Wagener offers unmatched craftsmanship and attention to detail
Life
8 months ago

Bentley Bentayga EWB goes a little longer in the luxury SUV race

The new SUV derivative extends the length by 180 mm to create a grand tourer effect
Life
7 months ago

REVIEW: Range Rover has larger-than-life luxury (and wheels)

The fifth-generation SUV really goes to town with grandeur and gadgets, but don’t take it off-road
Life
2 weeks ago

All-new BMW 7 Series includes electric version

Scheduled to arrive in SA in November, the car is able to store steering movements over distances of up to 200-meters and subsequently reproduce them ...
Life
7 months ago
