Life / Motoring

News

Ferrari creates its first model for Gran Turismo video game

The concept also represents a futuristic design direction for Ferrari’s road and racing cars

01 December 2022 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
Ferrari's first car for the virtual world is inspired by the firm's past Le Mans racers while showcasing future-forward Ferrari design style. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrari's first car for the virtual world is inspired by the firm's past Le Mans racers while showcasing future-forward Ferrari design style. Picture: SUPPLIED

In a first for the Italian brand, Ferrari has introduced a concept car created specifically for the virtual motorsport world. The closed-wheel, single-seater concept known as the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo was shown at the Gran Turismo World Finals in MonteCarlo. 

The number 75 on its flanks and front marks the 75th anniversary celebrations of the marque’s first-ever racing car, the 125 S. The concept also represents a futuristic design direction for Ferrari’s road and racing cars, embodying the usual expressions of formal beauty and innovation. 

It’s the work of the Ferrari Centro Stile under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, and takes its inspiration directly from the 1960s and 70s’ 330 P3 and 512 S Ferrari Sports Prototypes, which competed in endurance races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans 

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo is powered by the same 3.0l turbo V6 architecture adopted on the 296 GTB, 296 GTS and 296 GT3. This motor also motivates the firm’s new Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hyper car. 

Because there were no technical regulation constraints to comply with, it was further honed to unleash 758kW at 9000rpm, with an additional 240kW available from three electricmotors positioned on the rear axle, and one on each of the front wheels. It uses an eight-speed F1 dual-clutch gearbox.

A total 1,100 Nm of rear torque is produced from the combined ICE and MGU-K unit with electric boost and energy recovery developed in Formula 1. Acceleration from 0-100kmh is in 2.0 seconds, and 5.0 seconds from standstill to 200km/h. Top speed is 350km/h. 

Constantly balancing the state of charge of the battery allows the driver to make full use of the combined power available from the ICE and electric motors, so that maximum performance is available both during qualifying laps as well as over consecutive racing laps.

Ferrari worked with Gran Turismo to give the digital fighter an exhilarating engine sound to give SIM racers an even more realistic racing experience. The car with a digital dry weight of 1,250kg and with a 43.5% front/56.5% weight distribution split is given suspension and cutting-edge electronic vehicle controls to faithfully replicate Ferrari’s in-car driving thrills, grip and agility.

The in-game cabin is underscored by minimalism and an advanced, centrally-placed F1 style steering wheel. Picture: SUPPLIED
The in-game cabin is underscored by minimalism and an advanced, centrally-placed F1 style steering wheel. Picture: SUPPLIED

The interior dashboard lines are clean and spare and, just like the see-through engine cover framing the hybrid V6 power train, incorporates transparent materials to reveal the mechanical components of the modern steering wheel. 

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo will become available to all users of GT7 from December 23. On December 15 a full-scale design study will make its first public appearance at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, where it will be displayed alongside the current exhibition dedicated to the marque’s exclusive one-off models until March 2023.

McLaren Solus GT is brought to life from a video game

Futuristic concept car specially commissioned for just 25 customers
Life
3 months ago

Audi to transform dreary passenger rides into a digital fantasy realm

Holoride will turn the car cabin into a virtual theme park
Life
8 months ago

Jaguar’s 70-Edition marks the C-type’s first victory at Le Mans

The original model was the first to feature disc brakes, now the industry standard that we take for granted
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Red lights flash as airlines aim for just one ...
Life
2.
Labour of love keeps the memory of a medical ...
Life
3.
Roger Federer Merc aces it for people’s tennis
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

New Tonale oozes Alfa class and styling

Life / Motoring

Refreshed 2022 Audi S8 touches down

Life / Motoring

Renew your car licence no longer means queuing

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.