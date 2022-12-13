If the CPI print comes in softer, it will justify the Fed’s projected 50 basis point interest-rate hike
These were SA’s most popular SUVs in November
SUVs and crossovers have overtaken compact hatchbacks as SA’s most popular type of car
Image: Supplied
November was the second-best month of 2022 for SA new-vehicle sales, with 49,413 units, up 18.9% on November 2022.
So far in 2022 334,010 new vehicles have been sold, a 19.6% gain over January-November 2021 as consumers flock to car dealers despite interest rates rising to a five-year high.
SUVs and crossovers have overtaken compact hatchbacks as SA’s most popular type of car, with consumers attracted to their practicality and elevated ground clearances.
Below is the list of the most popular SUVs and crossovers sold locally in November 2022, with the locally built Toyota Corolla Cross dominating the market segment ahead of the imported Toyota Urban Cruiser in second place. The company recently made the shock announcement that it has ended production of the Urban Cruiser at its plant in India. The car is based on the Suzuki Vitara Brezza and has been a popular local seller since its launch here in March 2021. Toyota will replace the Urban Cruiser with an as-yet-unnamed model.
Volkswagen had a good month, with its T-Cross taking third place in SUV sales and the Tiguan and T-Roc also performing well.
Chinese brands Haval and Chery continue to make strong inroads with models like the Jolion, H6 and Tiggo.
The Toyota Fortuner reigned as SA’s best selling large SUV as usual, and found 937 new owners in November.
The soon-to-be-discontinued Ford EcoSport is in its run-out phase, but still notched up a decent 295 sales.
SA’s top selling SUVs IN November 2022
1. Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,109
2. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,334
3. VW T-Cross — 1,046
4. Toyota Fortuner — 937
5. Nissan Magnite — 888
6. Haval Jolion — 860
7. Chery Tiggo4 Pro — 836
8. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 598
9. Haval H6 — 555
10. Hyundai Venue — 446
11. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 354
12. VW Tiguan — 332
13. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro — 312
14. Ford EcoSport — 295
15. Renault Kiger — 290
16. Kia Sonet — 281
17. VW T-Roc — 276
18. Suzuki Jimny — 261
19. Hyundai Creta — 236
20. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 — 209
21. Mazda CX-5 — 208
22. Toyota Prado — 205
23. Mahindra XUV300 — 199
24. Kia Sportage — 193
25. Kia Seltos — 192
