Big investors challenge Glencore’s alignment with Paris climate goals

The commodity giant has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and run down its mines producing thermal coal mid-2040s

05 January 2023 - 08:17 Melanie Burton
Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Melbourne — International investors with $2.2-trillion in assets will ask commodity giant Glencore to show how its development of thermal coal mines meets the goals of the Paris climate accord to keep global warming to 1.5°C.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest producers and traders of the fossil fuel used in power generation and record prices of the commodity helped add some $10bn to its earnings in the six months to June.

Major institutional investors, including Europe’s Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM), said in a joint statement they have cofiled a shareholder resolution that asks Glencore to reveal how its production and capital expenditure plans align with the Paris goals and the International Energy Agency (IEA) Net-Zero Emissions (NZE) pathway.

“Having both invested in and engaged with Glencore over many years, a higher degree of transparency is necessary ... to clarify how the company’s exposure to thermal coal is aligned with the 1.5°C pathway and corresponds to its net-zero commitment,” said Dror Elkayam, an analyst in investment stewardship at LGIM.

Other investors include the Swiss-based Ethos Foundation, Australian pension fund Vision Super and HSBC Asset Management.

The resolution is to be presented for a vote at Glencore’s annual shareholder meeting in 2023.

Glencore has pledged to hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and responsibly run down its mines producing thermal coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, by the mid-2040s.

However, at its April AGM, almost a quarter of investors voted against its climate progress report, some citing slow progress in scaling back coal production.

A member alert from the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), at the time, said that “Glencore needs to cut coal production much faster over the next decade to be consistent with a 1.5-degree scenario”.

Glencore produced 103.3-million tonnes in 2021 from mines in Australia, SA and Columbia.

Reuters

Glencore mulls copper expansion as it plans to close coal mines

Global diversified miner will close 12 of its 26 fossil fuel operations in Australia, Columbia and SA by 2035
Companies
4 weeks ago

Huge copper deficit is looming, says Glencore

CEO says company will lift its own output when the world is ‘screaming’ for the metal
News
4 weeks ago

Glencore to pay $180m to cover corruption claims in DRC

All claims are from alleged acts of corruption by the global diversified miner between 2007 and 2018
News
1 month ago
