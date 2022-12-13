Put a smile on a gear head this Christmas

If the CPI print comes in softer, it will justify the Fed’s projected 50 basis point interest-rate hike
System’s problems are not measured by the distance between Joburg and New York but rather in the miles between Soweto and Sandton
Search & rescue may have been compromised after link fails between cockpit and controllers
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
Chris Griffith has taken the blame for the failed deal to buy the Canadian miner and will step down at the end of December
The IMF says advanced economies saw the biggest drop in debt, with both public and private debt dropping 5% of GDP in 2021
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Chung Pui-kuen was the former editor-in-chief of the now-shuttered liberal news site Stand News
Compelling viewing awaits as when Van der Dussen and De Bruyn take on the most experienced bowling attack of all time
Company describes it as a collectible piece designed for select occasions
Racing simulator
Any car fanatic would want the digital experience, and nothing sorts out any home space issues like a foldable racing simulator station. It features a gear shifter, pedals in flat or angled positions, and is upgradeable to a flight cockpit if you want. It costs R3,957.
www.takealot.co.za
Nissan 1400 Champ mug
Nothing can be more charming for the Oupa who loves the SA motoring heritage. If gramps is also a Nissan fan, all the better as he’ll thoroughly enjoy and cherish this Nissan 1400 Champ mug. They cost R85 each and can be bought from the company's accessories shop.
www.nissanmerchandise.co.za
Salt and pepper mills
French brand Peugeot invented the pepper grinder back in 1842. It allowed for a less labour intensive way to crack the peppercorns, and now rough salt. Nothing says Vive la France like matching kitchen utensils Peugeot lovers. They come in different styles, and electric versions, and cost from about R900 upwards.
GR Toyota cool bag
This cooler bag from Toyota’s high-performance Gazoo Racing (GR) division keeps the beverages cold on the summer beach and braai days. They can be bought at Toyota accessories shop for R319 each.
www.toyotagazooracingstore.com
Renault smartwatch
Smartwatches are all the rage, and this one offered by Renault has connectivity to your smartphone, as well as multiple health, lifestyle and exercise functions. The Renault Slazenger Rover smartwatch is priced at R1,261.
www.renaultshop.co.za
VW GTI dress
You used to be able to buy branded apparel of the madly popular Citi Golf. It’s the same with the GTI brand, which now has branded clothes even in mainstream clothing shops. We’ve seen more stuff for the gents than ladies, but this frock is a lovely addition for the lady GTI owner. It costs R590 at https://shopvwonline.co.za/
Ferrari Testa Rossa J
For those seeking to blow the socks of a young car fanatic, and if money is no object, this Ferrari Testa Rossa J is a 75% scaled reproduction of the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa — one of the most iconic models in the history of the brand.
It is developed and built from the original drawings kept in Ferrari Classiche, and just 299 cars were built. It is an official Ferrari product built by the Little car company and is powered by a 12kW electric motor, with driving modes of Novice, Comfort, Sport and Race. Top speed is a serious 80km/h. Price on application.
www.thelittlecar.co
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Feature
Put a smile on a gear head this Christmas
From gaming to apparel, here are gifts to spoil the family car fans this festive season
Racing simulator
Any car fanatic would want the digital experience, and nothing sorts out any home space issues like a foldable racing simulator station. It features a gear shifter, pedals in flat or angled positions, and is upgradeable to a flight cockpit if you want. It costs R3,957.
www.takealot.co.za
Nissan 1400 Champ mug
Nothing can be more charming for the Oupa who loves the SA motoring heritage. If gramps is also a Nissan fan, all the better as he’ll thoroughly enjoy and cherish this Nissan 1400 Champ mug. They cost R85 each and can be bought from the company's accessories shop.
www.nissanmerchandise.co.za
Salt and pepper mills
French brand Peugeot invented the pepper grinder back in 1842. It allowed for a less labour intensive way to crack the peppercorns, and now rough salt. Nothing says Vive la France like matching kitchen utensils Peugeot lovers. They come in different styles, and electric versions, and cost from about R900 upwards.
www.takealot.co.za
GR Toyota cool bag
This cooler bag from Toyota’s high-performance Gazoo Racing (GR) division keeps the beverages cold on the summer beach and braai days. They can be bought at Toyota accessories shop for R319 each.
www.toyotagazooracingstore.com
Renault smartwatch
Smartwatches are all the rage, and this one offered by Renault has connectivity to your smartphone, as well as multiple health, lifestyle and exercise functions. The Renault Slazenger Rover smartwatch is priced at R1,261.
www.renaultshop.co.za
VW GTI dress
You used to be able to buy branded apparel of the madly popular Citi Golf. It’s the same with the GTI brand, which now has branded clothes even in mainstream clothing shops. We’ve seen more stuff for the gents than ladies, but this frock is a lovely addition for the lady GTI owner. It costs R590 at https://shopvwonline.co.za/
Ferrari Testa Rossa J
For those seeking to blow the socks of a young car fanatic, and if money is no object, this Ferrari Testa Rossa J is a 75% scaled reproduction of the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa — one of the most iconic models in the history of the brand.
It is developed and built from the original drawings kept in Ferrari Classiche, and just 299 cars were built. It is an official Ferrari product built by the Little car company and is powered by a 12kW electric motor, with driving modes of Novice, Comfort, Sport and Race. Top speed is a serious 80km/h. Price on application.
www.thelittlecar.co
Christmas gifts for the petrolhead
Be a sport and spoil your friends and family this Xmas
Gifts for certified motor heads
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
These were SA’s most popular SUVs in November
REVIEW: Volkswagen Golf R grows up — maybe too much
Toyota SA fights back against hi-tech car thieves
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.