Put a smile on a gear head this Christmas

From gaming to apparel, here are gifts to spoil the family car fans this festive season

13 December 2022 - 09:14
Racing simulator stations make great gifts for virtual driving enthusiasts. Picture: SUPPLIED
Racing simulator

Any car fanatic would want the digital experience, and nothing sorts out any home space issues like a foldable racing simulator station. It features a gear shifter, pedals in flat or angled positions, and is upgradeable to a flight cockpit if you want. It costs R3,957.

www.takealot.co.za

Nissan 1400 Champ mug

Nothing can be more charming for the Oupa who loves the SA motoring heritage. If gramps is also a Nissan fan, all the better as he’ll thoroughly enjoy and cherish this Nissan 1400 Champ mug. They cost R85 each and can be bought from the company's accessories shop. 

www.nissanmerchandise.co.za

The Nissan 1400 Champ is a South African icon. Picture: SUPPLIED
Salt and pepper mills

French brand Peugeot invented the pepper grinder back in 1842. It allowed for a less labour intensive way to crack the peppercorns, and now rough salt. Nothing says Vive la France like matching kitchen utensils Peugeot lovers. They come in different styles, and electric versions, and cost from about R900 upwards.

www.takealot.co.za

The French are also renowned for their cuisine and these Peugeot seasoning mills are an apt gift for a cooking and Peugeot enthusiast. Picture: SUPPLIED
GR Toyota cool bag

This cooler bag from Toyota’s high-performance Gazoo Racing (GR) division keeps the beverages cold on the summer beach and braai days. They can be bought at Toyota accessories shop for R319 each.

www.toyotagazooracingstore.com

This drinks cooler is perfect for travels during the hot summer months. Picture: SUPPLIED
Renault smartwatch

Smartwatches are all the rage, and this one offered by Renault has connectivity to your smartphone, as well as multiple health, lifestyle and exercise functions. The Renault Slazenger Rover smartwatch is priced at R1,261.

www.renaultshop.co.za

The Renault Slazenger Rover smart watch is priced at R1,261. Picture: SUPPLIED
VW GTI dress

You used to be able to buy branded apparel of the madly popular Citi Golf. It’s the same with the GTI brand, which now has branded clothes even in mainstream clothing shops. We’ve seen more stuff for the gents than ladies, but this frock is a lovely addition for the lady GTI owner. It costs R590 at https://shopvwonline.co.za/

A great gift for the GTI-owning lady in your life. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrari Testa Rossa J

For those seeking to blow the socks of a young car fanatic, and if money is no object, this Ferrari Testa Rossa J is a 75% scaled reproduction of the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa — one of the most iconic models in the history of the brand.

The ultimate toy for the young petrolhead, if money is no object at all. Picture: SUPPLIED
It is developed and built from the original drawings kept in Ferrari Classiche, and just 299 cars were built. It is an official Ferrari product built by the Little car company and is powered by a 12kW electric motor, with driving modes of Novice, Comfort, Sport and Race. Top speed is a serious 80km/h. Price on application.

www.thelittlecar.co

