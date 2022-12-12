Toyota SA fights back against hi-tech car thieves

Key US CPI data and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to dominate trading this week
Leon Trotsky’s term ‘turnip’ is a political verdict: red on the outside, white on the inside
African Transformation Movement leader says Constitutional Court should reject Ramaphosa’s bid to review and set aside the panel’s report
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
The company has been facing cost pressures after the Russia-Ukraine war led to a dramatic increase in grain prices earlier in the year
The IMF says advanced economies saw the biggest drop in debt, with both public and private debt dropping 5% of GDP in 2021
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Kremlin loyalist and LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky boasts about recruiting Viktor Bout after prisoner swap
The first African side to reach the last four at a World Cup will go up against former colonial power
The hot-hatch icon delivers quicker laptimes though it’s a bit lacking in character
With criminals finding ever more creative ways to steal modern cars, Toyota SA has hit back with new measures to protect its Toyota and Lexus vehicles from hi-tech thieves.
SA's best-selling car brand was reacting to criminals using sophisticated technology to target its high-end and luxury vehicles featuring keyless or smart entry systems and emergency start capabilities.
Having studied the thieves’ methods, Toyota has introduced a number of enhancements — which it doesn’t describe in detail for obvious reasons — and invites owners of select Toyota and Lexus models (list below) to take their vehicle to any Toyota dealership where the security tweaks will be carried out for free.
New vehicles as well as those arriving at dealers for servicing will automatically receive these enhancements, says Leon Theron, senior vice-president of sales and marketing at Toyota SA.
Toyota was responding to a rise in crimes using sophisticated cyberattacks to exploit computer-controlled systems in modern vehicles.
The rise in such crimes has partly been attributed to increased vehicle usage since businesses reopened after the Covid-19 lockdowns, as well as a new modus operandi on the part of criminals and syndicates, such as keyless access theft.
These attacks include three modes: CAN attack, fob relaying and a combination of forced entry and key cloning.
The CAN attack happens when the vehicle’s control area network is infiltrated using highly sophisticated electronic equipment to gain entry and then access the computer system to start the engine.
Fob relaying uses receivers and transmitters to remotely read the vehicle’s security key while in the possession of the owner, allowing the attacker to unlock and start the vehicle.
The third, a combination of forced entry and key cloning, uses advanced techniques and equipment to disable the vehicle’s alarm system, and cloning its security key.
While these hi-tech crimes affect all makes of cars, Toyota SA says it has been proactively enhancing its vehicle security systems and formed allies with various parties including the SAPS to gather intelligence about new methods used by criminals.
Toyota SA says vehicle owners will not negate the warranty on their vehicles should they elect to fit an aftermarket security device, provided it is installed correctly by a reputable fitment centre.
The affected vehicles are: Hilux Legend models from 2019; all Fortuner models from 2016; Land Cruiser Prado (VX and VXL models from 2017); all Land Cruiser 200 with Smart Entry, Land Cruiser 300 and all Lexus RX and LX models from 2015.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
VEHICLE SECURITY
Toyota SA fights back against hi-tech car thieves
The vehicle company is tweaking its Toyota and Lexus models with updated security to foil ever-smarter criminals
With criminals finding ever more creative ways to steal modern cars, Toyota SA has hit back with new measures to protect its Toyota and Lexus vehicles from hi-tech thieves.
SA's best-selling car brand was reacting to criminals using sophisticated technology to target its high-end and luxury vehicles featuring keyless or smart entry systems and emergency start capabilities.
Having studied the thieves’ methods, Toyota has introduced a number of enhancements — which it doesn’t describe in detail for obvious reasons — and invites owners of select Toyota and Lexus models (list below) to take their vehicle to any Toyota dealership where the security tweaks will be carried out for free.
New vehicles as well as those arriving at dealers for servicing will automatically receive these enhancements, says Leon Theron, senior vice-president of sales and marketing at Toyota SA.
Toyota was responding to a rise in crimes using sophisticated cyberattacks to exploit computer-controlled systems in modern vehicles.
The rise in such crimes has partly been attributed to increased vehicle usage since businesses reopened after the Covid-19 lockdowns, as well as a new modus operandi on the part of criminals and syndicates, such as keyless access theft.
These attacks include three modes: CAN attack, fob relaying and a combination of forced entry and key cloning.
The CAN attack happens when the vehicle’s control area network is infiltrated using highly sophisticated electronic equipment to gain entry and then access the computer system to start the engine.
Fob relaying uses receivers and transmitters to remotely read the vehicle’s security key while in the possession of the owner, allowing the attacker to unlock and start the vehicle.
The third, a combination of forced entry and key cloning, uses advanced techniques and equipment to disable the vehicle’s alarm system, and cloning its security key.
While these hi-tech crimes affect all makes of cars, Toyota SA says it has been proactively enhancing its vehicle security systems and formed allies with various parties including the SAPS to gather intelligence about new methods used by criminals.
Toyota SA says vehicle owners will not negate the warranty on their vehicles should they elect to fit an aftermarket security device, provided it is installed correctly by a reputable fitment centre.
The affected vehicles are: Hilux Legend models from 2019; all Fortuner models from 2016; Land Cruiser Prado (VX and VXL models from 2017); all Land Cruiser 200 with Smart Entry, Land Cruiser 300 and all Lexus RX and LX models from 2015.
Car theft on the rise as life returns to pre-pandemic normality
Five ways to help prevent your car being stolen
Don’t get caught by car recall scam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Flagship Tiggo 8 Max is the new Chery on top
Updated Suzuki S-Presso now on sale in SA
Toyota Gazoo Racing to take on Dakar 2023 with three Hiluxes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.