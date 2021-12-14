Feature
Christmas gifts for the petrolhead
From a special watch to bright luggage, make your car-loving family or friends happy this festive season
It's that time again where friends and family exchange gifts. We have selected some choice gift ideas we think petrol heads of any age in your circle will only be happy to unwrap.
Bucket-style Mobile phone stand
The mobile device has taken over modern life. This is a racing phone stand to ensure motorsport enthusiasts watch their favourite sport while the phone is perched on a stylish and themed stand.
R651 (www.etsy.com)
Tesla Charging Station
While still on mobile device accessories, this Tesla Supercharger is the perfect fit for the electric car fan. It's a mobile phone or pad charging device, it fits USB-C, and is designed for both Android and Apple devices.
R392 (www.etsy.com)
Two-sided car laptop desk
This is an ideal gift for the traveller, allowing them to save time and avoid crowded places by working or filling up their tummy in the comfort of their vehicle.
R327 (www.etsy.com)
James Bond Aston Martin DB5 — Goldfinger Edition
This one is for Her Majesty's tykes. This cool toy comes with authentic gadgets including the passenger ejector seat and revolving number plates.
R1,120 excluding shipping costs. (www.astonmartin.co.uk)
Yellow Lamborghini Luggage
Colourful and expressive luggage is always in fashion especially through airport corridors, if not for quick identification at the luggage carousel. This official Lamborghini trolley case is a good match for the funky personality and it's just as good to haul out of parked a yellow Huracán, Aventador or Urus.
R3,218 (Lamborghini.com)
300SL umbrella
With much of SA gripped by the rainy season this brown 300 SL theme compact umbrella that's made out of a steel shaft, 100% polyester canopy with special water and dirt-repellent coating and fibreglass/metal ribs umbrella is a good companion for fans of the tri-star brand.
R477 (mercedes-benz-classic-store.com).
Porsche 917K junior
Miniature toy cars are all the rage these days but a toy inspired by the sports prototype car that gave Porsche its first overall Le Mans wins in 1970 will separate your tyke from the rest. This half scale Porsche 917K is finished in Salzburg Red and White, Gulf Blue and Orange, or Martini White and Blue and only a handful of these mini race cars are built each year. It’s powered by a 6kW electric motor.
R160,000 (collectingcars.com)
Reservoir Supercharged
The motorsport timepiece arena is now dishing out an amazing array of watch designs this Swiss made Reservior Supercharged series is a detour from the norm.
Inspired by automobiles and instruments, the retrograde minute and jumping hour replace the traditional three hands of regular watches, and also features power reserve styled like a fuel gauge. They come in different colour combinations.
R70,000 (reservoir-watch.com)
Hugo Boss tracksuit
Long drives require a relaxed environment and putting on the right kind of threads. A quality tracksuit by German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss is the ideal garb for lounging about the house or for reeling in the miles.
R5,300 (www.hugoboss.co.za)
Mazda x Mizuno
If you have person who takes their sports driving seriously in mind for the perfect gift, Japanese brands Mazda and sportswear maker Mizuno have created what they believe is the ultimate driving shoe. It made from a mix of authentic and synthetic leather with a rubber sole.
The area around the ankle uses posture control technology for less strain on the muscles when accelerating and braking.
R5,000 a pair (Mazda.com)
