Life / Motoring

Feature

Christmas gifts for the petrolhead

From a special watch to bright luggage, make your car-loving family or friends happy this festive season

14 December 2021 - 13:11 Phuti Mpyane

It's that time again where friends and family exchange gifts. We have selected some choice gift ideas we think petrol heads of any age in your circle will only be happy to unwrap.

Without a doubt a petrolhead's mobile phone stand.
Without a doubt a petrolhead's mobile phone stand.

Bucket-style Mobile phone stand

The mobile device has taken over modern life. This is a racing phone stand to ensure motorsport enthusiasts watch their favourite sport while the phone is perched on a stylish and themed stand.

R651 (www.etsy.com)

A Tesla for the workstation. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Tesla for the workstation. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tesla Charging Station

While still on mobile device accessories, this Tesla Supercharger is the perfect fit for the electric car fan. It's a mobile phone or pad charging device, it fits USB-C, and is designed for both Android and Apple devices.

R392 (www.etsy.com)

A nifty gift for travellers. Picture: SUPPLIED
A nifty gift for travellers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Two-sided car laptop desk

This is an ideal gift for the traveller, allowing them to save time and avoid crowded places by working or filling up their tummy in the comfort of their vehicle. 

R327 (www.etsy.com)

The James Bond scene set on the lounge floor. Picture: SUPPLIED
The James Bond scene set on the lounge floor. Picture: SUPPLIED

James Bond Aston Martin DB5 — Goldfinger Edition

This one is for Her Majesty's tykes. This cool toy comes with authentic gadgets including the passenger ejector seat and revolving number plates.

R1,120 excluding shipping costs. (www.astonmartin.co.uk)

Yellow trolley bag by Lamborghini. Picture: SUPPLIED
Yellow trolley bag by Lamborghini. Picture: SUPPLIED

Yellow Lamborghini Luggage

Colourful and expressive luggage is always in fashion especially through airport corridors, if not for quick identification at the luggage carousel. This official Lamborghini trolley case is a good match for the funky personality and it's just as good to haul out of parked a yellow Huracán, Aventador or Urus.

R3,218 (Lamborghini.com)

Mercedes-Benz 300SL umbrella. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz 300SL umbrella. Picture: SUPPLIED

300SL umbrella

With much of SA gripped by the rainy season this brown 300 SL theme compact umbrella that's made out of a steel shaft, 100% polyester canopy with special water and dirt-repellent coating and fibreglass/metal ribs umbrella is a good companion for fans of the tri-star brand.

R477 (mercedes-benz-classic-store.com).

Porsche 917k Juniour. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche 917k Juniour. Picture: SUPPLIED

Porsche 917K junior

Miniature toy cars are all the rage these days but a toy inspired by the sports prototype car that gave Porsche its first overall Le Mans wins in 1970 will separate your tyke from the rest. This half scale Porsche 917K is finished in Salzburg Red and White, Gulf Blue and Orange, or Martini White and Blue and only a handful of these mini race cars are built each year. It’s powered by a 6kW electric motor.

R160,000 (collectingcars.com)

Reserviour Supercharged range
Reserviour Supercharged range

Reservoir Supercharged

The motorsport timepiece arena is now dishing out an amazing array of watch designs this Swiss made Reservior Supercharged series is a detour from the norm.

Inspired by automobiles and instruments, the retrograde minute and jumping hour replace the traditional three hands of regular watches, and also features power reserve styled like a fuel gauge. They come in different colour combinations.

R70,000 (reservoir-watch.com)

Hugo Boss relaxed tracksuit. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hugo Boss relaxed tracksuit. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hugo Boss tracksuit

Long drives require a relaxed environment and putting on the right kind of threads. A quality tracksuit by German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss is the ideal garb for lounging about the house or for reeling in the miles.

R5,300 (www.hugoboss.co.za)

Mazda x Mizuno. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mazda x Mizuno. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mazda x Mizuno

If you have person who takes their sports driving seriously in mind for the perfect gift, Japanese brands Mazda and sportswear maker Mizuno have created what they believe is the ultimate driving shoe. It made from a mix of authentic and synthetic leather with a rubber sole.

The area around the ankle uses posture control technology for less strain on the muscles when accelerating and braking.

R5,000 a pair (Mazda.com)

MICHEL PIREU: Investing is like Christmas shopping — without the hankies and socks

Trends, timing and price are key in both pursuits
Opinion
1 year ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Games prepare girls for the future — but many parents don’t

Lego encourages play for boys and girls
Opinion
1 month ago

Le Mans cars reincarnated in Boksburg

Bailey Edwards builds race-ready replicas for local and international petrolheads
Life
2 years ago

‘Dad please can I have a Bugatti too’

These high-tech baby Bugattis invite a young generation of enthusiasts into the brand
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cartier fills its iconic red gift boxes with star ...
Life
2.
BIG READ: As remote workers and robots find each ...
Life / Gadgets & Gear
3.
Toyota previews an electric Hilux
Life / Motoring
4.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How can I test ...
Life
5.
Motorists will be able to renew licence discs ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.