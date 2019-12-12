Be a sport and spoil your friends and family this Xmas

Life / Motoring

12 December 2019

Aston Martin Polo Shirt

If your lady friend already has an Aston she will appreciate this. If she doesn’t, she will be inspired to get one. Picture:SUPPLIED
Nothing brings up a smile to a lady than luxurious bright wares, be it diamonds or a luminous green Aston Martin AMR tee-shirt. The colour is synonymous with the British brand’s racing wing and is adorned with official Aston AMR partner logos. It’s a winner for style. It cost R1,056 at www.shop.astonmartin.com

Porsche Knitted baby steering wheel

This Porsche wheel is the perfect accessory to bring up a little Porsche fan. Picture:SUPPLIED
Start them young. This knitted Porsche steering wheel with embroidered buttons and Porsche Crest is the perfect way to steer your cub into tasteful automotive choices. It’s made of 90% cotton + 2% viscose + 3% polyester and is machine washable at 30°C. Visit www.porsche.com for pricing.

Ladies Ray-Bans by Scuderia Ferrari

Two great brands can meet on a pretty face with this pair of Ferrari styled Ray-Bans. Picture:SUPPLIED
Sunglasses are a non-negotiable must-have in sunny SA and these new additions to Ray-Ban’s catalogue are distinguished by a super lightweight metal frame, bold double bridge and coloured temple tips that can be had in a variety of colours, including this awesome yellow and crystal lenses adorned with Ray-Ban and Scudetto Ferrari logos. They cost R1,731 at www.store.ferrari.com

Mercedes-Benz Nail polish set

Accessorizing is taken to the next level for a lady fan and owner of a Mercedes-Benz product. Picture:SUPPLIED
This is not merely branded nail polish from Mercedes-Benz. Inside the three-set bottle is polish that matches original Mercedes-Benz paintwork options; Jupiter Red and Brilliant blue which adorn many a Mercedes while the Orange Brown is a classic hue famously available in the G63. www.mercedes-benz-classic-store.com

LEGO Nissan GT-R NISMO

They know it and love it. Now you can get your young car enthusiast to build a Nissan GT-R in the comfort of your lounge. Picture:SUPPLIED
Why not inspire the little tykes by turning them into pint-sized "takumis" — the specialized craftsmen that build GT-Rs — and teach them about engineering and how to create things in real life by building their own 298-piece Lego Nissan GT-R Nismo. It costs R450 at www.takealot.com

Handpresso!

Mobile espresso machine is good shot to coffee-loving friends. Picture:SUPPLIED
We all know of a few coffee addicts who simply can’t function until a shot of caffeine courses through their blood streams. This nifty hand-held, in-car espresso machine would make the perfect gift as they need not rush to the office and can instead sip while still stuck in traffic. R1,669 at www.fruugo.com

Senna Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer commemorates the F1 legend. Picture:SUPPLIED
Tag Heuer has once more paid homage to legendary driver Ayrton Senna with an updated take of the existing range that honour racing legends.  It features a polished steel case with black ceramic bezel engraved with “S” and the name of the driver. Red has been applied in touches to the indexes and the central hand while Senna's legendary yellow helmet, with black and green stripes, has been engraved on the case back. It’s the perfect gift for a Senna or Formula 1 fanatic.

It costs about R65,000 at www.tagheuer.com

The Sound of Super cars

Book teaches about super cars while blasting readers with their VRRR-PHHAA! Picture:SUPPLIED
This book "sounds" very interesting. It’s primarily aimed at young car nuts but there is no reason a grown adult wouldn’t enjoy or appreciate what it has to offer. It’s a collection of facts on the world’s famously fast cars and also recreates their notable exhaust notes.  These include, among many, the noises of the Bugatti Chiron.

It costs about R179 at www.amazon.uk

 XboX One X

A fast-action combo of XboX and Forza games. Picture:SUPPLIED
Home gaming has been enhanced with the packaging of game consoles with a variety of game titles to match tastes. So your squad is not the soccer or strategy game type? How about this petrol-head combo of the most powerful game console right now, the Microsoft XboX One X with not only one but two of the second best driving games, Forza 4 Horizon and Forza 7 Motorsport. It should help while away the many up-coming days. It costs about R10,000 at www.takealot.com

Thule Lugagge Box

The Thule roof box doubles up luggage space for small SUVs and features quick-mount system. Picture:SUPPLIED
This is the perfect gift for friends whose active lifestyles are mostly thwarted by owning small cars that offer little in the way of cargo space. Lifestyle accessory specialists Thule has a neat luggage box aimed at the small crossover segment. The Touring M range is rated at 400l, which doubles up luggage space for small SUVs and features a fast-click, quick-mount system to any car fitted with roof rails. It also has DualSide opening for convenient loading and unloading. It costs R9,200 at www.thulestore.co.za

XS Drift Course

Drifting course is not only great fun but arms participants with ever-lasting driving skills. Picture:SUPPLIED
What petrol-head doesn’t dream of being a pro-drifter? This fantasy can become reality with a drifting course offered by the XS Drift school. Different packages are tailored for different skills sets, from novice to the truly committed and usually held at motorsport facilities for safe and comfortable edu-tainment. Either way, this is an astonishing gift of which its memory and learned driving skills will linger in the mind and limbs for a long time for the lucky recipients. Cost starts from about R4,000 p/p at www.xsdrift.co.za  

