Flagship Tiggo 8 Max is the new Chery on top

It gets more power and a longer service plan as standard, among other features

07 December 2022 - 17:00 Motor News Reporter
The new Chery Tiggo 8 Max bring more performance and luxuries to the range. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chery SA has bolstered the seven-seat Tiggo 8 Pro range with a new flagship, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max, that offers more safety, luxury features and a more powerful engine. 

Adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch floating infotainment touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are luxuries you can expect to find in the Tiggo 8 Pro Executive. The new Max model adds privacy glass to the rear passenger compartment, thicker windscreen and front side windows for better noise insulation, as well as a black leather interior that differs from the dark tan upholstery of the Executive model.

Other exclusive luxury features are wireless mobile phone charging and a full array of advanced driver assistance systems, including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring.

The big news with the Chery Tiggo 8 Max is a new engine featuring a second generation “i-HEC” combustion system that uses ultra-low friction technology, intelligent thermal management, and a new dual variable valve timing system to improve performance, refinement and fuel consumption.

Further enhancements to the engine is a redesigned turbo charger with a small diameter turbine and new bearing technology, offering a better response time. The 2.0l petrol motor now produces 187kW and 390Nm, representing a 42kW and 100Nm increase from the Tiggo 8 Pro.

It is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission and breathes through a new quad-pipe exhaust system. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is said to accelerates from standstill to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds, bettering the 8.9 seconds of the model below while consuming 7I/100km.

Chery Tiggo 8 pickings now include this higher performance model. Picture: SUPPLIED
The flagship of the Chery range is sold, with a seven-year/90,000km service plan instead of the five-year/60,000km version sold with the Tiggo 8 Pro models. It also benefits from the pioneering 10-year /1-million-kilometre mechanical warranty as standard, but for the first owner only.

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is now on sale at dealerships for R629,900.

Chery global sales soar past 1-million units

Chinese carmaker’s sales success is reflected in its SA performance, where it recently sold its 10,000th vehicle
2 weeks ago

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is a lot of SUV for reasonable money

There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
3 weeks ago

The X50 boldly goes where no Proton has gone before

The Malaysian SUV is an impressive effort, but is it enough to entice buyers from their VWs and Mazdas?
3 weeks ago

Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and pricing

Altogether different beast sports modernity and refinement
2 weeks ago
