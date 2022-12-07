Flagship Tiggo 8 Max is the new Chery on top

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
All the news, views and analysis
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Business Day TV speaks to CoreShare MD Gareth Stobie
Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst Ted Blom
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Legislators vote 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office for reasons of ‘permanent moral incapacity’
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
The charming small hatch with a duality gets a new motor across the range
Chery SA has bolstered the seven-seat Tiggo 8 Pro range with a new flagship, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max, that offers more safety, luxury features and a more powerful engine.
Adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch floating infotainment touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are luxuries you can expect to find in the Tiggo 8 Pro Executive. The new Max model adds privacy glass to the rear passenger compartment, thicker windscreen and front side windows for better noise insulation, as well as a black leather interior that differs from the dark tan upholstery of the Executive model.
Other exclusive luxury features are wireless mobile phone charging and a full array of advanced driver assistance systems, including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring.
The big news with the Chery Tiggo 8 Max is a new engine featuring a second generation “i-HEC” combustion system that uses ultra-low friction technology, intelligent thermal management, and a new dual variable valve timing system to improve performance, refinement and fuel consumption.
Further enhancements to the engine is a redesigned turbo charger with a small diameter turbine and new bearing technology, offering a better response time. The 2.0l petrol motor now produces 187kW and 390Nm, representing a 42kW and 100Nm increase from the Tiggo 8 Pro.
It is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission and breathes through a new quad-pipe exhaust system. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is said to accelerates from standstill to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds, bettering the 8.9 seconds of the model below while consuming 7I/100km.
The flagship of the Chery range is sold, with a seven-year/90,000km service plan instead of the five-year/60,000km version sold with the Tiggo 8 Pro models. It also benefits from the pioneering 10-year /1-million-kilometre mechanical warranty as standard, but for the first owner only.
The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is now on sale at dealerships for R629,900.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Local Launch
Flagship Tiggo 8 Max is the new Chery on top
It gets more power and a longer service plan as standard, among other features
Chery SA has bolstered the seven-seat Tiggo 8 Pro range with a new flagship, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max, that offers more safety, luxury features and a more powerful engine.
Adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch floating infotainment touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are luxuries you can expect to find in the Tiggo 8 Pro Executive. The new Max model adds privacy glass to the rear passenger compartment, thicker windscreen and front side windows for better noise insulation, as well as a black leather interior that differs from the dark tan upholstery of the Executive model.
Other exclusive luxury features are wireless mobile phone charging and a full array of advanced driver assistance systems, including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring.
The big news with the Chery Tiggo 8 Max is a new engine featuring a second generation “i-HEC” combustion system that uses ultra-low friction technology, intelligent thermal management, and a new dual variable valve timing system to improve performance, refinement and fuel consumption.
Further enhancements to the engine is a redesigned turbo charger with a small diameter turbine and new bearing technology, offering a better response time. The 2.0l petrol motor now produces 187kW and 390Nm, representing a 42kW and 100Nm increase from the Tiggo 8 Pro.
It is mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission and breathes through a new quad-pipe exhaust system. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is said to accelerates from standstill to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds, bettering the 8.9 seconds of the model below while consuming 7I/100km.
The flagship of the Chery range is sold, with a seven-year/90,000km service plan instead of the five-year/60,000km version sold with the Tiggo 8 Pro models. It also benefits from the pioneering 10-year /1-million-kilometre mechanical warranty as standard, but for the first owner only.
The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is now on sale at dealerships for R629,900.
Chery global sales soar past 1-million units
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is a lot of SUV for reasonable money
The X50 boldly goes where no Proton has gone before
Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and pricing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Toyota unwraps the flamboyant C-HR prologue
Production of hydrogen-powered BMW iX5 begins
Used-car inflation continues to surge ahead of new cars
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.