Toyota unwraps the flamboyant C-HR prologue

The compact SUV dazzles with its diamond-cut styling and tri-tone paint job

06 December 2022 - 14:50 Denis Droppa
Futuristic-looking prototype previews the next-generation C-HR. Picture: SUPPLIED
Futuristic-looking prototype previews the next-generation C-HR. Picture: SUPPLIED

In 2016 the flamboyantly styled Toyota C-HR heralded a more adventurous new design direction for once-conservative Toyota.

Now the company has previewed an even more outlandish-looking prototype for the next generation of its subcompact SUV. Unveiled this week, the C-HR prologue previews a new-generation C-HR hybrid coming to Europe and possibly SA.

Toyota says the C-HR prologue is a vision of how it is going to raise the bar by bringing even more excitement and boldness to the vehicle.

“Toyota C-HR prologue is a first — but very real — vision of a car that will soon be turning heads on roads all around Europe,” says Toyota’s press release. 

The so-called Hammerhead face is part of a 3D architecture achieved with interlocking shapes and a bold lighting signature, with slim headlamps to accentuate the hi-tech identity. The interlocking theme continues through the diamond-cut body. Bigger wheels with shorter overhangs enhance the stance and increases interior roominess.

The car is decked out in an attention-grabbing triple-tone paint job combining silver, black and sulphur yellow.

The new C-HR range will offer a plug-in hybrid model for the first time, in addition to the regular hybrid version that’s available in Europe.

It is not yet confirmed whether the new C-HR will be coming to SA, where the current car is sold only in petrol versions.

“The new generation C-HR is currently under study for SA,” says Toyota SA spokesman Riaan Esterhuysen. “The model is adopting an increasing European-focused approach with hybrid powertrain formats taking centre stage. As such, the inclusion of the ‘next-gen’ C-HR forms part of a greater Toyota new-energy vehicle line-up study. We thus cannot confirm inclusion of this model at this stage”.

 

