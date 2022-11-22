Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Chinese brand Chery has announced it sold 1,026,758 vehicles for the first time in the ten months to October across all its markets. In the period under review, Chery sold 134,900 Tiggo 7 Pro models and 159,900 Tiggo 8 Pros. The company reported 132,828 sales in October 2022, making it the fifth consecutive month in which it sold more than 100,000 units in a single month.
Chery’s sales success is also reflected in its SA performance, where it recently sold its 10,000th vehicle over an 11-month period. The company entered SA with the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro in November 2021, which it followed with the larger Tiggo 7 Pro and seven-seat Tiggo 8 Pro. It had quit SA in 2018 after 10 years with the Imperial Group (now Motus).
Chery SA is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese parent company and it is no wonder the brand has taken the local market by storm since it return. We have already put its entire new range to the test and the cars are remarkably sophisticated and relatively affordable.
In other markets, Chery is doing equally well. In Brazil, Chery has sold 29,854 units in the first ten months.
Chery global sales soar past 1-million units
Chinese carmaker’s sales success is reflected in its SA performance, where it recently sold its 10,000th vehicle
