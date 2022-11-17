Haas dump Schumacher for Hulkenberg

Another hawkish comment from the Fed fuels caution on equities and commodities, while dollar recovers some ground
All indications are that inflation is flatlining or trending downwards, but spending is still weak
Health minister tells MPs there will be no need for medical schemes as the NHI Fund will provide benefits
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
London- and Johannesburg-listed bank announces a record interim dividend, a 22.7% increase on the half-year payout
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Russia and China vote against resolution ordering Iran to co-operate urgently with the agency
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Only 2,500 units of the limited-edition Porsche will be made, with some coming to SA
Abu Dhabi — Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg will make a full-time Formula One comeback at Haas next season after the US-owned team announced on Thursday he would replace younger compatriot Mick Schumacher.
Haas opted for experience over youth with the 35-year-old veteran, who has started 181 Formula One races without once standing on the podium, joining 30-year-old Danish driver Kevin Magnussen in the line-up.
“I feel like I never really left Formula One,” said Hulkenberg in a team statement ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to do what I love the most again … We have work ahead of us to be able to compete with all the other teams in the midfield, and I cannot wait to join that battle again.”
Hulkenberg, who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports-car race with Porsche in 2015, last raced full-time in Formula One in 2019 with Renault and will test with Haas at Yas Marina next week.
He stood in for Mexican Sergio Perez and Canadian Lance Stroll as reserve at Racing Point in 2020 and for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this year. All were sidelined by Covid-19.
Team boss Guenther Steiner said Hulkenberg’s experience and reputation as a “great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer” will help push the team up the grid. “He shares our vision and can be a key player together with the rest of the team in building on the foundations we’ve laid this year with our return to the points battle,” he said.
Hulkenberg’s signing leaves Schumacher, 23, without a seat after two seasons in the sport. The 2020 Formula Two champion has been involved in some costly crashes this season but scored his first points and is 16th overall.
Three positions ahead is Magnussen, who chalked up his and the Haas team’s first pole position in changing weather conditions at the last race in Brazil as Schumacher lined up last.
Ferrari-powered Haas are eighth of the 10 teams in the overall standings after finishing 2021 in last place and without a point.
Schumacher said on social media he was “very disappointed” to be leaving. “It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula One,” he said of his two seasons.
“The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger. My fire burns for Formula One and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Haas dump Schumacher for Hulkenberg
Abu Dhabi — Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg will make a full-time Formula One comeback at Haas next season after the US-owned team announced on Thursday he would replace younger compatriot Mick Schumacher.
Haas opted for experience over youth with the 35-year-old veteran, who has started 181 Formula One races without once standing on the podium, joining 30-year-old Danish driver Kevin Magnussen in the line-up.
“I feel like I never really left Formula One,” said Hulkenberg in a team statement ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to do what I love the most again … We have work ahead of us to be able to compete with all the other teams in the midfield, and I cannot wait to join that battle again.”
Hulkenberg, who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports-car race with Porsche in 2015, last raced full-time in Formula One in 2019 with Renault and will test with Haas at Yas Marina next week.
He stood in for Mexican Sergio Perez and Canadian Lance Stroll as reserve at Racing Point in 2020 and for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this year. All were sidelined by Covid-19.
Team boss Guenther Steiner said Hulkenberg’s experience and reputation as a “great qualifier and a solid, reliable racer” will help push the team up the grid. “He shares our vision and can be a key player together with the rest of the team in building on the foundations we’ve laid this year with our return to the points battle,” he said.
Hulkenberg’s signing leaves Schumacher, 23, without a seat after two seasons in the sport. The 2020 Formula Two champion has been involved in some costly crashes this season but scored his first points and is 16th overall.
Three positions ahead is Magnussen, who chalked up his and the Haas team’s first pole position in changing weather conditions at the last race in Brazil as Schumacher lined up last.
Ferrari-powered Haas are eighth of the 10 teams in the overall standings after finishing 2021 in last place and without a point.
Schumacher said on social media he was “very disappointed” to be leaving. “It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula One,” he said of his two seasons.
“The subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger. My fire burns for Formula One and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Perez chides Verstappen for not letting him pass in Sao Paulo
Hamilton eyes ‘home’ win as honorary Brazilian
Formula One calls for halt to online abuse of officials
Verstappen secures 14 wins in F1 season
Red Bull out to clinch firsts in Mexico
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.