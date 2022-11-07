×

New VW Golf GTI Jacara Edition lands in SA

Opting for this model over the standard GTI will give you seats upholstered in the German marque’s iconic Clark Plaid Jacara fabric

07 November 2022 - 14:17 Motoring Staff
The Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition comes with seats upholstered in Clark Plaid Jacara fabric.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen announced on Monday that the Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition is now available in SA. 

Opting for this model over the standard GTI will give you seats upholstered in the German marque’s iconic Clark Plaid Jacara fabric, which features a classic check pattern design.

The brainchild of Gunhild Liljequist — the first woman to work in the Volkswagen design department — Clark Plaid made its debut in the first Golf GTI that launched back in 1976. Since then it has become something of a cult favourite with GTI fans all over the world. 

The new Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition is now available at Volkswagen dealers and retails for R716,500 — R16,700 less than the current Golf GTI fitted with leather seats as standard.

Volkswagen Golf R and Tiguan R get ready to rumble into SA

VW announces launch date and specifications for the racy new duo.
3 months ago

Polo GTI is a hot hatch for not-completely-silly money

With its updated tech, this junior GTI isn’t such a big step down from a Golf anymore
7 months ago

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs BMW 128ti

Teutonic hot-hatch rivals go head to head on road and track
1 year ago
