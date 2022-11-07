Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
New VW Golf GTI Jacara Edition lands in SA
Opting for this model over the standard GTI will give you seats upholstered in the German marque's iconic Clark Plaid Jacara fabric
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen announced on Monday that the Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition is now available in SA.
Opting for this model over the standard GTI will give you seats upholstered in the German marque’s iconic Clark Plaid Jacara fabric, which features a classic check pattern design.
The brainchild of Gunhild Liljequist — the first woman to work in the Volkswagen design department — Clark Plaid made its debut in the first Golf GTI that launched back in 1976. Since then it has become something of a cult favourite with GTI fans all over the world.
The new Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition is now available at Volkswagen dealers and retails for R716,500 — R16,700 less than the current Golf GTI fitted with leather seats as standard.
Volkswagen Golf R and Tiguan R get ready to rumble into SA
Polo GTI is a hot hatch for not-completely-silly money
Volkswagen Golf GTI vs BMW 128ti
