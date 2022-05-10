International Launch
Bentley Bentayga EWB goes a little longer in the luxury SUV race
Extended Wheelbase offers the best rear cabin since the discontinued Mulsanne, while retaining the Bentley hallmarks of performance, handcraft and personalisation
Bentley is extending its best-seller with the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase — a grand-touring SUV niche that will become the new luxury flagship, and increasing the range to five models.
Bentley says the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase offers the best rear cabin since the discontinued Mulsanne, while retaining the Bentley hallmarks of performance, handcraft and personalisation.
This increase stretches the car’s wheelbase to 3,175mm from 2,995mm, with an overall length of 5,322mm. The increased length is all in the rear door, creating a larger cabin than competitors, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
The new Bentley Airline Seat option has 22 adjustment options, a new air-conditioning system that detects occupancy temperature and surface humidity and applies heat, ventilation or both.
Meanwhile, a postural adjustment system automatically makes adapts to the occupant’s seating position and pressure points, by measuring pressure across the seat surface to improve comfort and minimising fatigue.
In Relax mode, the seat can recline to 40º, while the passenger seat is motored forwards and a leather-trimmed footrest deploys from the back of the front passenger seat. In Business Mode, the seat moves into its most upright position to make working on the move more comfortable.
Other new features are Bentley Diamond Illumination (where light is emitted through small perforations in the door trim). Electronic All Wheel Steering, a first for the Bentayga ensures better dynamic ability and a tighter turning circle despite the longer wheelbase, while Bentley Dynamic Ride, the 48V active anti-roll control system is included as standard and provides the optimum balance between comfort, handling and body control.
The Bentayga EWB offers three seat configurations. The standard a 4+1 configuration has two outer rear seats with heating, ventilation and five massage programmes.
The other configurations are a four-seat comfort specification and a five-seat option for those wanting the ability to fold down the rear backrests. A seven-seat configuration is available in the standard Bentayga.
The Mulliner Console Bottle Cooler houses a fully integrated drinks cooler for a 750ml bottle, and two handcrafted Cumbria Crystal Flutes. For the first time on a Bentley, power closing doors can be specified.
Four detailed exterior changes mark the new model: the longer profile, a new front grille with vertical vane design, new polished 22” 10-spoke wheel, and a repositioned sunroof with the focus on the rear cabin.
The Bentayga EWB is still powered by the proven 4.0l turbocharged V8 petrol engine offering 404kW and 770 NM. Top speed is 290km/h and it reaches 100km/h in 4.6 seconds.
Two enhanced specifications will be available at launch. The EWB Azure offers signatures such as exclusive quilted seats, mood lighting, heated steering wheel, and increased driver’s assistance with 4+1 seating (the hand rest turns into middle seat) and upgradeable to individual Airline Seat specification.
The First Edition specification includes Bentley Diamond Illumination, metal overlays in the veneer, Naim for Bentley Premium Audio and LED welcome lamps. Special embroidery, inlays and badging identify this as an exclusive and distinct model.
Deliveries commence in the fourth quarter of 2022, but according Jermaine Jardine national sales manager Bentley SA, local customers can realistically expect the car in the first quarter of 2023. Pricing will be announced closer to the car’s introduction in SA.
