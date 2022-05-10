Bentley Bentayga EWB goes a little longer in the luxury SUV race

Bentley is extending its best-seller with the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase — a grand-touring SUV niche that will become the new luxury flagship, and increasing the range to five models.

Bentley says the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase offers the best rear cabin since the discontinued Mulsanne, while retaining the Bentley hallmarks of performance, handcraft and personalisation.

This increase stretches the car’s wheelbase to 3,175mm from 2,995mm, with an overall length of 5,322mm. The increased length is all in the rear door, creating a larger cabin than competitors, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

The new Bentley Airline Seat option has 22 adjustment options, a new air-conditioning system that detects occupancy temperature and surface humidity and applies heat, ventilation or both.

Meanwhile, a postural adjustment system automatically makes adapts to the occupant’s seating position and pressure points, by measuring pressure across the seat surface to improve comfort and minimising fatigue.

In Relax mode, the seat can recline to 40º, while the passenger seat is motored forwards and a leather-trimmed footrest deploys from the back of the front passenger seat. In Business Mode, the seat moves into its most upright position to make working on the move more comfortable.

Other new features are Bentley Diamond Illumination (where light is emitted through small perforations in the door trim). Electronic All Wheel Steering, a first for the Bentayga ensures better dynamic ability and a tighter turning circle despite the longer wheelbase, while Bentley Dynamic Ride, the 48V active anti-roll control system is included as standard and provides the optimum balance between comfort, handling and body control.