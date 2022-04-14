×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

NEWS

Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 declared World Car of the Year

A jury of 102 international automotive journalists selected the winners by secret ballot

14 April 2022 - 08:00 Denis Droppa
Hyundai executives celebrate the Ioniq 5’s triple win at the World Car Awards in New York. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hyundai executives celebrate the Ioniq 5’s triple win at the World Car Awards in New York. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyundai scooped the honours at the 2022 World Car of the Year awards, with its battery-powered Ioniq 5 declared the overall victor as well as winning the categories for best electric vehicle and best design.

A jury of 102 international automotive journalists from 33 countries selected the winners by secret ballot, and the results were announced at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday.

The jury also named Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai Motor Group’s design chief, as its 2022 World Car Person of the Year. He was cited for his role in overseeing innovative new models, including the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was chosen from an initial entry list of 28 vehicles from around the world, and beat the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia EV6 (the 2022 European Car of the Year) in the final shortlist of three cars. Reflecting the automotive industry’s growing move to battery-powered vehicles, all three finalists were electric compact SUVs and so was the 2021 winner: the Volkswagen ID.4.

A number of countries are set to ban the sale of internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the coming years, which has prompted most brands to scale up their production of EVs. In 2021 6.75-million EVs were sold globally, more than double the previous year’s figure, and about 16-million electric cars are on the roads worldwide.

Similar in size to the Hyundai Tucson SUV, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first product to be marketed under the electric cars-focused Ioniq sub-brand and was revealed globally on in February 2021.

“Our game-changing EV has made a strong impact on increasingly eco-conscious and demanding consumers around the world, and its success supports the acceleration of electrification of the automotive industry,” said Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, in accepting the awards.

“The pace of change at Hyundai will continue unabated through the rest of 2022 as we will soon be adding to our award-winning Ioniq range.”

Other category winners:

World Performance Car — Audi E-tron GT

World Urban Car — Toyota Yaris Cross

World Luxury Car — Mercedes-Benz EQS

A Toyota 2000 GT is auctioned for world record R38.6m

The Shelby racing version is the most expensive Japanese car sold at auction
Life
1 month ago

Kia electric EV6 promises up to 510km range

The high-performance GT model can cover the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds
Life
1 year ago

Hyundai and Kia grab market share as Europe shifts to EVs

Korean brands are first and second in terms of share gainers
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club ...
Life
2.
Lunch with Lionel October: Mediterranean grub and ...
Life
3.
Single cab Navara is a hardy workhorse, just ...
Life / Motoring
4.
The new Toyota GR Corolla is a seriously ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Authors from Galgut to Khumalo will create a buzz ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

Hyundai Kona N and tweaked i30N land in SA

Life / Motoring

Review: Hyundai Staria is a brilliant but polarising luxury minibus

Life / Motoring

Hyundai targets families with seven-seater Grand Creta

Life / Motoring

Futuristic new Hyundai Tucson goes on sale in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.